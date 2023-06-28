Minn. Lawmaker with History of Making False, Anti-LGBTQ+ Claims Is Now Blaming Global Warming on Pride Month

Minnesota state Sen. Eric Lucero is citing his religion as he blames global warming on Pride Month.

On Monday the conservative lawmaker, 45, tweeted his absurdist theory that climate change is a direct result of Pride Month — which is celebrated annually in June to lift up LGBTQ+ people — in his latest attack on the queer and trans communities.

Lucero titled his tweet “GLOBAL WARMING” and claimed that God “hates PRIDE” as he posted a digital photo of a rainbow with the word "Promise" in rainbow-colored letters underneath. “Our Creator hates PRIDE and each of us as the creation will be held to account for our choices, eventually,” Lucero wrote.

“The 7-color natural rainbow is a reminder of His promise to never again enact worldwide judgment by WATER," he added. "The next worldwide judgment will be by FIRE.”

Lucero’s hateful tweet was, unsurprisingly, met with confrontation in the comments section.

“What is the goal here? Do tweets like this bring in money to your campaign? Do they earn you votes?” one user asked the Republican senator. “Because they certainly don't help [The Republican Party of Minnesota] as a whole.”

This isn’t the first time Lucero has spread false narratives that reveal his negative views toward LGBTQ+ people and gender identity. Last year, he was one of a few Republicans who pushed claims that a school kept litter boxes and provided uniforms with tails attached for students who identified as cats.

Lucero posted an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet on Monday. https://www.ericlucero.com/photos

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, the senator continued to spread anti-LGBTQ hate as he commented on drag performers at the Pride Parade in Minnesota, held on June 25. “I’m not sure which has the greater reprobate mind during the parade in Minneapolis: the person performing the perverse act in front of children or the parents cheering the perverse act in front of children,” Sen. Lucero tweeted.

The tweet comes as anti-drag laws have emerged in a handful of U.S. states this year.

Conservative state lawmakers are advancing — and passing — bills that take direct aim at drag performers, placing restrictions on LGBTQ+ expression that critics of the legislation call discriminatory and unconstitutional.

White nationalist groups protest a Drag Story Hour event in Livingston, Montana, on May 20, 2023. William Campbell/Getty

The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S., many of which would ban or censor performances like drag shows. The bills advance in state legislatures as LGBTQ+ people face rising threats to their safety and right-wing groups continue to protest family-friendly activities like drag queen story hours.

The ACLU has described the slew of anti-drag measures as "a malicious attempt to remove LGBTQ people from public life" and say the bans "are being fueled by the same paranoia banning books and censoring teachers."

