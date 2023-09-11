Minn. Mom, Daughter Killed by Mother’s Partner in Murder-Suicide: 'Unimaginable'

A mother and daughter were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Minnesota resort, according to multiple news reports.

Authorities said Melanie Jansen, 54, and her daughter Hannah Parmenter, 29, were shot and killed by Jansen’s partner, Michael Toner, 56, who then turned the gun on himself, reported FOX 9, KARE 11 and The Associated Press.

The three were found Sept. 5 by Jansen’s son and the son's wife, reported FOX 9, in Breezy Point, a lake resort in central Minnesota. According to the report, the son and wife spotted the bodies through a bloody window.

The Associated Press reported that Jansen and Parmenter were both shot multiple times, according to the autopsy report.

Both Toner and Jansen lived in Maple Grove, a suburb of the Twin Cities, while Parmenter lived in Elk River.

The family of Jansen and Parmenter sent a statement to FOX 9.

“Melanie and her daughter Hannah touched many lives with their kindness and generosity,” said the family’s representative. “They were loved by many and due to an unthinkable tragedy, the world has lost, but Heaven gained, two beautiful souls.

“Hannah leaves behind a loving husband, Jason as well as a wonderful father, Daniel. Melanie and Hannah leave behind a kind son and brother, Austin and his just as kind wife, Veronica, along with many close family and friends. The family asks for space and time to grieve their loved ones and appreciates all the thoughts and prayers. At this moment, we have no comment regarding the other party involved in this."

A friend of Parmenter’s started a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of Jansen and Parmenter. So far it has raised over $7,000.

The organizer wrote that Jansen was a hairstylist for over 30 years while Parmenter worked as an esthetician, saying that the mother and daughter shared a home business together.

“For those of you who knew Melanie and Hannah, you knew that the words that easily defined them were kind, generous, selfless, and genuine,” wrote the organizer. “And if you knew them, you also knew how passionate they were about caring for people.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

