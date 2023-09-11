Minn. Mom, Daughter Killed by Mother’s Partner in Murder-Suicide: 'Unimaginable'

Melanie Jansen, 54, and her daughter, Hannah Parmenter, 29, were discovered dead by Jansen's son and the son's wife

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 11, 2023 11:37AM EDT
Melanie Jansen and Hannah Parmenter, a mother and daughter killed in a murder suicide
Hannah Parmenter, left, and Melanie Jansen. Photo:

GoFundMe

A mother and daughter were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Minnesota resort, according to multiple news reports. 

Authorities said Melanie Jansen, 54, and her daughter Hannah Parmenter, 29, were shot and killed by Jansen’s partner, Michael Toner, 56, who then turned the gun on himself, reported FOX 9, KARE 11 and The Associated Press.

The three were found Sept. 5 by Jansen’s son and the son's wife, reported FOX 9, in Breezy Point, a lake resort in central Minnesota. According to the report, the son and wife spotted the bodies through a bloody window.

The Associated Press reported that Jansen and Parmenter were both shot multiple times, according to the autopsy report.

Both Toner and Jansen lived in Maple Grove, a suburb of the Twin Cities, while Parmenter lived in Elk River.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The family of Jansen and Parmenter sent a statement to FOX 9.

“Melanie and her daughter Hannah touched many lives with their kindness and generosity,” said the family’s representative. “They were loved by many and due to an unthinkable tragedy, the world has lost, but Heaven gained, two beautiful souls. 

“Hannah leaves behind a loving husband, Jason as well as a wonderful father, Daniel. Melanie and Hannah leave behind a kind son and brother, Austin and his just as kind wife, Veronica, along with many close family and friends. The family asks for space and time to grieve their loved ones and appreciates all the thoughts and prayers. At this moment, we have no comment regarding the other party involved in this."

A friend of Parmenter’s started a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of Jansen and Parmenter. So far it has raised over $7,000.

The organizer wrote that Jansen was a hairstylist for over 30 years while Parmenter worked as an esthetician, saying that the mother and daughter shared a home business together.

“For those of you who knew Melanie and Hannah, you knew that the words that easily defined them were kind, generous, selfless, and genuine,” wrote the organizer. “And if you knew them, you also knew how passionate they were about caring for people.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Jodi Hildebrandt, Ruby Franke, Woman Charged Alongside Ruby Franke Broke Confidentiality as Therapist. Patient Says She 'Destroyed My Life'
Ruby Franke Was Moved into Medical Block in Jail, Jodi Hildebrandt Has 'Life-Threatening' Health Issue
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Ruby Franke Appears in Court Virtually from Jail, Gets Held Without Bail After Child Abuse Charges
Cody Wade
Man Who Killed His Mom's Boyfriend — and Accidentally Recorded Murder on Voicemail — Gets 85 Years
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Neighbor Who Called 911 On Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt Tearfully Describes Boy's 'Emaciated' Condition
Three generations of students from the same family are pictured on their first day of classes at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Wis. Sisters Are Going to College Alongside Their Mom and Grandma: 'Age Is No Deterrent in Education'
YouTube Bans Ruby Franke, Deletes Her Channels Following Arrest and Felony Child Abuse Charges
Clips Surface of Ruby Franke's Parenting Through the Years — from Withholding Food To Taking Away Beds
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers Case: Man Reportedly Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder
Mason Sisk to be Sentenced on Thursday | Sept 7, 2023
Alabama Teen Sentenced to Life for Killing 5 Family Members Because He Was 'Fed Up' with Them
Anthony Rouse at his foster mother Kasee Metzger's home in 2018.
Father Says 6-Year-Old Son Loved the Water. Then Boy Was Allegedly Drowned by His Stepfather
Lulu, an 11-year-old girl who survived a house fire in Seattle, in which her family was allegedly killed by her father
Girl, 11, Survives House Fire that Killed Family Members — and Was Set by Father of Slain Children
Porcha Woodruff and her family. Oldest daughter is Chantell, 13, youngest is Jamaih, 7 and the baby is Mason
AI Led to Her Wrongful Arrest for Carjacking at 8 Months Pregnant: 'This Can Happen to Anyone of Color' (Exclusive)
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
Lawyer for Man Accused of Murdering Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Claims She Fell from Balcony by Accident
William Sandridge, a Calhoun man, and his wife, Allyn Sandridge, a former middle school special education teacher, have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in the distribution of child sex abuse images
Special Education Teacher and Husband Sentenced for Exchanging Text Messages with Child Sex Abuse Images
Ashley Guzman Carlos Loera shot dead california baby in car
Calif. Couple Is Shot Dead While Sitting in Car with Their Baby in the Backseat
Kevin and Ruby Franke of the YouTube channel 8 Passengers
Lawyer for Ruby Franke's Husband Says He Had No Role in Alleged Abuse: 'Very Gentle Person'
Milwaukee mother killed, son accused wanted virtual reality headset
Boy, 11, Facing Trial for Allegedly Killing His Mom Over Purchase of Virtual Reality Headset