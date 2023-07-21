Minn. Crews Complete 'Difficult' Rescue of 74-Year-Old Man Who Fell More Than 50 Ft. Off a Cliff

A man who fell over a cliff in Minnesota is expected to survive, according to local authorities.

Crews responded to the scene in Franconia Township on Wednesday after a caller informed them that a 74-year-old man had tumbled down a cliff face along the St. Croix River, Captain Derek Anklan said in a statement released by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was seemingly “just walking” around when he somersaulted “all the way down" to the valley, Anklan explained, according to The St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The man was “bleeding and unconscious” after falling more than 50 ft., the sheriff said.



Man rescued after falling off cliff. Chisago County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

First responders “quickly determined” that they were looking at “a difficult technical rescue” due to some spots with “near vertical terrain,” according to Wednesday’s release.

Multiple agencies assisted with the rescue, including three local fire agencies who reportedly helped rig ropes in order to reach the man.

The Taylors Falls Fire Department and St. Croix Falls Fire Department also brought in specialized equipment and individuals with special training in “difficult terrain evacuation.”



Eventually, the Minnesota Air Rescue Team “successfully hoisted the victim up to level ground” using a helicopter, Anklan said.

The man was transferred to a medical helicopter, which took him to a local trauma center for treatment.

He is expected to survive “thanks to the seamless efforts” of every agency involved, including Shafer Franconia Fire and Rescue, according to the sheriff.

“He had injuries all over, but I don’t think there’s been any major surgeries,” Anklan said Thursday, per the Pioneer Press.