Minn. Crews Complete 'Difficult' Rescue of 74-Year-Old Man Who Fell More Than 50 Ft. Off a Cliff

The rescue was made complicated by "near vertical terrain" in various spots, according to CCSO Captain Derek Anklan

By
Published on July 21, 2023 04:17PM EDT
Texas Cliff Rescue, Helicopter
74-year-old man rescued after falling off cliff. Photo:

Chisago County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

A man who fell over a cliff in Minnesota is expected to survive, according to local authorities.

Crews responded to the scene in Franconia Township on Wednesday after a caller informed them that a 74-year-old man had tumbled down a cliff face along the St. Croix River, Captain Derek Anklan said in a statement released by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. 

The victim was seemingly “just walking” around when he somersaulted “all the way down" to the valley, Anklan explained, according to The St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The man was “bleeding and unconscious” after falling more than 50 ft., the sheriff said.

Texas Cliff Rescue, Helicopter
Man rescued after falling off cliff.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

First responders “quickly determined” that they were looking at “a difficult technical rescue” due to some spots with “near vertical terrain,” according to Wednesday’s release. 

Multiple agencies assisted with the rescue, including three local fire agencies who reportedly helped rig ropes in order to reach the man.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Taylors Falls Fire Department and St. Croix Falls Fire Department also brought in specialized equipment and individuals with special training in “difficult terrain evacuation.”

Eventually, the Minnesota Air Rescue Team “successfully hoisted the victim up to level ground” using a helicopter, Anklan said.

The man was transferred to a medical helicopter, which took him to a local trauma center for treatment.

He is expected to survive “thanks to the seamless efforts” of every agency involved, including Shafer Franconia Fire and Rescue, according to the sheriff.

“He had injuries all over, but I don’t think there’s been any major surgeries,” Anklan said Thursday, per the Pioneer Press.

Related Articles
Hiker, Joel Tranby 21, Dies After Falling At Least 300 Feet Down Steep Ravine While Climbing Ore. Mountain
'Caring' Student, 21, Dies After Falling at Least 300 Feet While Climbing Ore. Volcano
Florida Student Chris Pospisil Recalls Being Attacked by Shark While Surfing
Fla. Student Recalls Being Attacked by Shark While Surfing: ‘I Saw My Foot in His Mouth’
Lumber Truck - stock photo
Fla. Woman, 25, Dies After Rear-Ending Logging Truck, Causing Logs to Crash Through Window
Robert Owens geocacher found
Remains Found amid Search for N.J. Father Who Disappeared in Louisiana Forest on Geocaching Trip
Death Valley National Park, California, CA, USA
Man Dies After Collapsing Outside Restroom in Death Valley National Park amid 121-Degree Heat
California powerball
Single Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $1.08 Billion Sold in Los Angeles
yellowstone national park
Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park Gets Engaged in the Hospital: ‘I Said Yes!'
Hunter Ganey (Deceased)
Fla. Boy Dead, Brother Seriously Injured After Jet Ski Crashed Into Boat While They Were Fishing
Man Murdered and Dismembered Girlfriend, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Female
Man Murdered and Dismembered Wife, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Woman
Members of the crew of the Mexican tuna vessel "Maria Delia" pose for a picture with "Bella", Australian sailor Tim Shaddock's dog, after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023.
Dog Lost at Sea with Sailor for Months Adopted by Crew Member Who Helped Rescue Them
A smiling alligator, Florida
Man Bitten by 'Aggressive' Alligator While Snorkeling in 'Designated Swim Area' of Florida Spring
Katie Koch, Joel Manke, Ill. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
Wis. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
18-Year-Old College Student Killed After Loose Truck Tire Smashes Through Windshield - Lauren Collins
18-Year-Old College Student Killed After Loose Truck Tire Smashes Through Windshield
Duvan Perez who died at a processing plant
16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Becoming ‘Entangled’ in Machinery at Mississippi Poultry Plant
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock looks out from the tuna boat "Maria Delia" that rescued him and his dog Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Sailor Stranded at Sea with Pet Dog for Over 2 Months Says He's 'Just So Grateful' to Be Back on Dry Land
Golf ball on tee and golf club on golf course
3-Year-Old Boy Kills 7-Year-Old Brother in Golf Cart Accident, Officials Say