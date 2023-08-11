Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store

PEOPLE got a sneak peek at Universal Orlando Resort's brand-new Minion Land, now open

By
Jen Juneau
Published on August 11, 2023 10:19AM EDT
Minion Land at Universal Orlando Resort. Photo:

Jen Juneau Haupt

Banana isn't just a fruit at Minion Land — it's a way of life.

The new collaboration between Universal Creative and Illumination is officially open at Universal Orlando Resort, just in time for the end-of-summer theme-park crowds to take in everything the Despicable Me universe has to offer in food, shopping and entertainment.

Featuring tasty fare themed after characters from the hit animated franchise — whose five films have grossed over $4.4 billion — the area also boasts multiple shopping opportunities as well as a brand-new, interactive attraction called Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, which takes guests through multiple levels of destruction and changes with each experience.

Asked how the new offerings complement the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, which has been in the park since 2012, Universal Creative Director of Immersive Experiences Victor Lugo tells PEOPLE that Minion Land gave his team "the opportunity to expand" their stake in the Illumination franchise, which "is something very special to us."

"When we started looking at the area adjacent to Minion Mayhem, it was a very appealing opportunity for us and we thought it would be good for the guests as well, to give them even more Minion activities that they can engage in," Lugo adds.

Read on to learn more about the all-new Minion Land at Universal Orlando Resort.

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando Resort's Minion Land.

Jen Juneau Haupt

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast

The area's main new attraction takes guests along a moving pathway as they're armed with blasters and attempt "to cause as much mayhem and destruction as possible to earn points" as they challenge the Vicious 6, who were introduced in 2022's Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Players can use the Universal Orlando Resort app to customize their player profile and sync to their blaster, creating a seamless gaming experience in which they can keep track of their points, unlock special blaster enhancements, earn digital collectibles and more.

"It was exciting to think about how we can bring more play to the parks and add a connected experience to that play, so that those gaming fans not only have the ability to see their score, but now they can store their score and compare their score via the app with each other," Lugo says.

Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Gameplay app for Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando Resort's Minion Land.

Jen Juneau Haupt

The attraction might feel similar to others across Orlando theme parks that involve shooting at objects to earn points, including the Men in Black Alien Attack attraction at Universal Studios as well as Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin and Toy Story Mania! at Disney Parks. But a different experience each time — not to mention the ability to keep track of your score and become fully immersed in the gameplay over a longer period — is a big first.

And while other similar attractions may be geared more toward young children, Minion Blast appeals to the gamer at heart of every age (though the blaster might be a little heavy for really young kids).

"You see parents challenging children and vice versa, and sometimes the kids win and sometimes the parents win," Lugo tells PEOPLE. "But in every case, it's an opportunity for families to collaborate together."

Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort's Minion Land.

Jen Juneau Haupt

Minion Cafe

Every single aspect of the Minion Cafe is 100% committed to providing the most immersive dining experience, from the blue-and-yellow color palette throughout the décor to Minion artwork and furniture, a Minions vending machine and even a Minions foosball table.

And guests won't find just a Minion-shaped item here and there. Every single item on the menu is named after a character or concept from the movies, like Otto's Noodle Bowl, Agnes' Honeymoon Soup, the Fluffy Unicorn Cupcake and so much more.

Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort's Minion Land.

Jen Juneau Haupt

A favorite item of Jens Dahlmen, Universal Orlando Resort's Vice President and Executive Chef of Operations? Uncle Dru's Belly Fillin' Pork Sandwich, which comes with green banana chips.

But for Dahlmen, the entire menu tells a story in a way other theme-park food might miss the mark.
"A lot of the time, you see just one part of the menu is themed, but here it's everything," he says.

Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Snacks at Universal Orlando Resort's Minion Land.

Jen Juneau Haupt

Themed Snacks (Including Banana Popcorn!)

If an entire restaurant chock full of Minion-themed offerings isn't enough, several snack options exist throughout the land to satisfy cravings.

For the sweets lovers, there's Bake My Day, a cupcake shop reminiscent of the mall location in Despicable Me 2 where Gru (Steve Carell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) begin to realize their feelings for one another. Guests can nosh on cupcakes as well as s'mores, macarons and more, or shop for sweets-themed merchandise.

Not far away sits Freeze Ray Pops, offering more than a dozen flavors of frozen bars, perfect to combat the hot weather — and then you have Pop-A-Nana, where the scent of banana popcorn will reach your nostrils long before you reach the stand.

Lugo notes "unique banana-flavored" treats throughout Minion Land, but says his personal favorite snacks in the new area are the "bomb" Minion tater tots, available at Minion Cafe.

Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Illumination Theater at Universal Orlando Resort's Minion Land.

Jen Juneau Haupt

Illumination Theater

The all-new Illumination Theater gives guests young and old the chance to come face to face with some of their favorite Despicable Me characters — like the Minions, of course, plus Gru and his adopted daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes. There are even Sing characters who come out to pose for photos, including Rosita, Gunter and Johnny.

And for those wondering about the target age for Minion Land, Lugo tells PEOPLE, "The good thing about this particular land is that it's really meant to pull families together for cooperative experiences. It actually is perfectly analogous to" the Despicable Me film franchise.

"The movie itself — at least the first one — is about family, and about the adventure that the families take, and camaraderie and friendship," he says. "It really doesn't matter what attraction you're in within the Minions space. It's something that the whole family can do."

Minion Land is now open at Universal Orlando Resort.

