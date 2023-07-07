Ming-Na Wen Mourns Fellow 'Mulan' Voice Actress Coco Lee: 'Horrible Loss for Our Mulan Family'

Ming-Na Wen is mourning the loss of a fellow Mulan actress.



Lee's family announced this week that the 48-year-old Hong Kong-born singer died in the hospital on Wednesday following a suicide attempt on Sunday.

Aside from her music career, Lee was also known for being the voice of Mulan in the Mandarin-language version of Disney's 1998 animated film.

Wen, who voiced Mulan in the English-language version, paid tribute to Lee on Instagram Thursday.

"Just learned about the passing of CoCo Lee. I am shocked. She was only 48," wrote Wen, 59. "What a horrible loss for our #Mulan family. She was a tremendous talent. Beautiful and vivacious."

She added, "RIP, Coco. Condolences to her family, friends and fans."

In June, Wen marked the 25th anniversary of Mulan's debut, writing on Instagram, "When I stepped into the recording booth to voice #Mulan, I never imagined how much she would mean to me and the world. ... I am forever grateful to be part of her legacy."



Mulan (1998). Moviestore/Shutterstock

In their tribute to Lee on social media, her family said Lee "worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!"

"As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister," they said. "We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel."

Coco Lee in 2018. Visual China Group/Getty

"... We hope that everyone will not only miss CoCo, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue CoCo’s wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness," they added. "Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

