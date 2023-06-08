Mindy Kaling Wows in Cheery Pink Dress at Malibu Andie Swim Event — See the Photos!

Mindy Kaling is looking pretty in pink.

The actress, 43, sported a light pink prom-style dress to attend the launch of her Mindy x Andie Swim Collection in Malibu on Wednesday.

She teamed the dress, which featured a structured bodice and detailed straps, with velvet heeled pumps, and she wore her dark locks in loose curls.

The Office alum’s collection was being debuted at Andie’s new store in the Malibu Country Mart.

Kaling opened up about the event on her Instagram and admitted that while it wasn’t “the best bikini weather” in Malibu, “it was a dream come true” to see her collection in person.

Mindy Kaling. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim

“I’m so grateful to @melanietravis and her entire team who welcomed me to talk about the collection and what inspires me about fashion,” she wrote. “Also a huge thank you to everyone who came out and especially the stunning models who wore the collection so beautifully even while covered in goose bumps. Link to the collection in my bio to check it out! And maybe one day it will be warm enough in LA to wear swimsuits lol.”

“FULLY obsessed ❤️,” wrote Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park in the comments section.

In the post, Kaling also shared a snapshot of herself getting ready for the event with her curls pinned up. Dressed casually before slipping into her pink outfit for the event, she sported a denim shirt, black pants and Ugg-style slippers as she posed with three models wearing her collection.



Mindy Kaling. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim

The Never Have I Ever creator recently opened up to PEOPLE about the 33-piece collection of bathing suits, bikinis, and cover-ups that she’s co-designed with swimwear brand Andie and how they make her feel “young and carefree.”

The mother of two, who is mom to son Spencer Avu, 2, and daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 5, noted that becoming a parent doesn’t mean you have to start dressing in a certain way.

"It's not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit,” she told PEOPLE last month.

Mindy Kaling poses with models wearing her collection with Andie Swim. mindy Kaling/instagram

“I don't need to have a skirted bathing suit. These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous. I'm not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well."

The Ocean’s 8 star also revealed that making a “big commitment” to her health has made her more confident.

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told PEOPLE. "I feel great."

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

Kaling said that her secret is her love for running and hiking, doing 20 miles of either each week. She also focuses on weight lifting with her trainer.

"It's really a big commitment," Kaling admitted, adding that her schedule is busy with her children. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."

"I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me,” she continued.

