Mindy Kaling, Sofia Vergara, and More Celebs Carried This Practical Hands-Free Bag at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Stylish and functional, crossbody bags can be worn with practically everything in your closet

Published on August 10, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Celeb Eras Tour Shoulder Bag
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour might as well be the new red carpet. Beginning on August 3, the “Lavender Haze” singer took her tour to Los Angeles where she performed at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for six back-to-back nights, and the shows attracted so many famous faces.

Mindy Kaling, Sofia Vergara, and Channing Tatum were just some of the celebrities spotted dancing in the crowd, and they had a genius solution to holding their belongings as they tossed their hands up and danced to Swift’s hits: a crossbody bag.

In an Instagram post, Kaling showed off her stack of friendship bracelets while wearing a 1989-themed T-shirt, black jeans, and a crossbody bag with a silver chain. Vergara also paired her glittery, matching top and pants with a hands-free bag — and Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a black crossbody bag with her baggy jeans. And finally, we can’t forget Tatutm, who was the ultimate dad goals in a shirt that was a play of Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero” lyrics and read,  “It’s me, Hi, I’m the daddy, It’s me” and a fanny pack slung over his shoulder.

It’s no surprise the stars reached for crossbody bags at the concert — Swift is a big fan of the style herself, and the hands-free style is perfect for letting your arms roam free when you dance to “Shake It Off.” If you’re going to the next Eras Tour show, or are looking for a practical bag to store all of your items, read on for crossbody bags starting at just $15. 

Crossbody Bags Inspired by Celebs 

Gladdon Quilted Shoulder Bag, $18 ($18 Off)

Amazon Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Bags for Women Leather Ladies

Amazon

This isn’t the first time Kaling wore a quilted crossbody bag — back in June, she carried a similar style to a restaurant opening in Los Angeles. And this $18 option available at Amazon is a perfect lookalike.

The bag has a quilted exterior made of polyurethane leather, plus a sleek silver chain that makes it ideal for wearing to nicer events. The chain also allows it to dress up an outfit, even if you wear it with a T-shirt like Kaling at the Eras Tour. In addition to black, the Gladdon quilted Shoulder Bag comes in 15 other colors, including white, yellow, and pink. And it’s on double sale right now thanks to a coupon. 

FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag

Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

If you’re looking for a more everyday crossbody bag that you can wear with practically everything in your closet, this zip crossbody is it. It’s made of polyurethane leather and has gold-tone hardware. The shoulder strap is adjustable, so you can customize it to wear as a crossbody or over your shoulder, and the open pocket and zipper pocket both allow you to easily store essential items like a cellphone, wallet, keys, and more.

Telena Sling Bag

Amazon Telena Small Sling Bag for Women Leather Crossbody Fanny Packs Chest Bag for Women

Amazon

You may love the comfort of a fanny pack but want something a little bit, well, prettier than the basic belt bag, and the Telena Sling Bag is the perfect combination of practical and stylish. This bag reminds us of the genius fanny pack Tatum wore at the concert as he posed for a photo with Gayle King.

It’s made of premium leather and has an adjustable strap, so you can wear it as a crossbody. It has two main zipper pockets and five slots for bank cards, and it also has an anti-theft pocket on the back to keep important items secure. Choose from 23 colors, such as brown, yellow, and pink.

If you’re looking for an Eras Tour outfit idea, a crossbody bag is a smart choice to include, celebs would say, at least. Read on for more stylish and functional bags from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom. 

Moyyi Sling Crossbody Bag

Amazon MOYYI Sling Crossbody Tote Purse Dumpling Bag Hobo Handbags Crescent

Amazon

Baggallini Triple Zip Crossbody Bag

Amazon Baggallini Triple Zip Bagg

Amazon

Gladdon Crossbody Bag

Amazon Gladdon Crossbody Bags Brown

Amazon

Afkomst Saddle Crossbody Bag

Amazon Crossbody Bags for Women Small Over the Shoulder Saddle

Amazon

Free People We the Free Rider Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom FREE PEOPLE We the Free Rider Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom

Aldo Grydyyx Faux Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom ALDO Grydyyx Faux Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom

Madewell The Leather Carabiner Medium Crossbody Bag

Madewell The Leather Carabiner Medium Crossbody Bag

Madewell

