Mindy Kaling Calls 'Never Have I Ever' Her Career 'Highlight,' but Still Felt She Had to Skip Final Premiere

Mindy Kaling announced she would be missing the season 4 premiere of ‘Never Have I Ever’ in support of the Writer Guild of America strike

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 08:47 PM
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

In the spirit of solidarity, Mindy Kaling is skipping out on the final season premiere of Never Have I Ever.

The 43-year-old show creator took to Instagram to pay tribute to the teen dramedy series and its four-season run on Netflix ahead of its Thursday red carpet event.

Though she sent her love to the cast, The Office alum announced she and co-creator Lang Fisher were planning on missing out on the festivities in support of the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America union strike.

“Tonight is the premiere of season four – the final season! – of 'Never Have I Ever,'" Kaling captioned a photo of the cast. "Lang and I aren’t going to be at the premiere (#wgastrong!) so it was really important that I tell our cast and crew how much I love them, and how sad I am not to be joining them.”

Shouting out her cast members by name, the six-time Emmy winner shared how Never Have I Ever was inspired by her and Fisher's own experiences of being “headstrong nerds” in high school.

“The outpouring of love for the show has been the highlight of my career,” she gushed. “It’s so meaningful when someone comes up to me at the airport or CVS or wherever and tells me that they watch the show and feel seen.”

Noting her privilege of loving “what I get to do” and acknowledging how “lucky I am to be able to work in Hollywood at all,” Kaling shared her hopes of the strike ending soon. 

“It sucks to miss all these fun and meaningful milestones, but it’s a great example of what we are willing to sacrifice to be treated fairly,” the Velma actress continued. 

Never Have I Ever Season 4
'Never Have I Ever'.

Courtesy Of Netflix

“I love you, my 'Never Have I Ever' cast and crew. Send me tons of texts and pics from the premiere. And to the fans around the world – enjoy the new season. We could only make this show because of you! Lang and I are so grateful to everyone who watched the show!” she concluded. “'Never Have I Ever'… loved a creative experience more than this. ❤️”

Back in March 2022, Netflix officially announced the series would be concluding with its fourth season. 

"We've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about," Kaling and Fisher said in a statement at the time. "We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 403 of Never Have I Ever.
Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in Never Have I Ever.

Lara Solanki/Netflix

Although it's hard for the mom of two to say goodbye, she told Entertainment Tonight in an April interview,  "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense.” 

“They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?” she added. "Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever premieres Thursday, June 8 on Netflix.

Related Articles
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres in episode 410 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Senior Year Heats Up with Prom, Graduation and a New Love Interest
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres in episode 410 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Everything to Know About the Final Season
NEVER HAVE I EVER
'Never Have I Ever' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix: 'We Are Absolutely Thrilled'
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling Reveals Why 'Never Have I Ever' Is Ending on Netflix: 'Can't Be in High School Forever'
Michael Cimino, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Paxton and Ben Are Still in the Picture as Devi Meets Another 'New Heartthrob'
Black Mirror Season 6
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Never Have I Ever Season 4
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 407 of Never Have I Ever.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Trailer Shows Devi's New Love Triangle and 'Banging' Senior Year
STRANGER THINGS
'Stranger Things' Pauses Production on Fifth and Final Season Due to Writer's Strike
Ginny and Georgia Season 2
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3: Everything to Know
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Jennifer Coolidge Supports WGA Strike While Accepting 2023 MTV Awards' Comedic Genius Award
This November 20, 2007 photo shows demonstrators holding signs during the 20072008 Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. - Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike May 2, 2023, their union said, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
Everything to Know About the Hollywood Writers Guild Strike, Including the TV Shows and Movies Affected
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Joe Biden Says Hollywood Writers Deserve a 'Fair Deal' amid Writers Guild Strike That's Put Industry on Pause
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay 2023 mtv movie awards 0507202348
Ariana Madix References Recent 'Tumultuous Time' as 'Vanderpump Rules' Wins 2023 MTV Award
Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge
'SNL' Booked Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge as Final Season 48 Hosts Before Writers' Strike Shutdown
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Signage is displayed during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Nixes Live Show After Scrapping Red Carpet amid Writers' Strike