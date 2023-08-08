Mindy Kaling Shares Photos of Daughter Kit's 'Best First Concert EVER' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Mindy Kaling is proving she's not an anti-hero — she's a cool mom!

The writer-producer, 44, took her daughter Katherine "Kit," 5, to Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop at SoFi Stadium, sharing several photos and videos of the concert to her Instagram page. In one, Kit wears blue headphones and holds her arms above her head as she watches the show.

In a video, Kit receives a bracelet from a friend — a concert tradition that Swifties have picked up for Swift's Eras tour — and puts it on. In another photo, she waves enthusiastically.

"Thank you so much @softistadium @taylorswift for the best first concert EVER for my daughter, Kit," Kaling captioned her post. "She swapped friendship bracelets all night and got to hear her favorite Taylor song live, Cruel Summer! It was such a magical night."

Kaling is mom to daughter Kit and son Spencer, 2.

In March, the Never Have I Ever creator shared a special moment with her daughter. President Joe Biden presented the National Medal of Arts to the actress, as well as singers Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and designer Vera Wang at the White House.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Kaling shared photos from the day and reflected on the honor's significance, she included a glimpse of her daughter walking up a flight of stairs holding her hand. Kit wore a tulle party dress and sparkly silver shoes, while Kaling was dressed in a purple dress and matching lavender heels.

"A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author," Kaling wrote on Instagram of the event. "I'm still processing how to receive the news."

"Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother's dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn't feel real!" she continued. "I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT. I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don't feel like I've earned it yet."

Kaling concluded, "I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close. I love everyone. Thanks @katelinden, Vinay Reddy and @picsschmicks for helping it all happen ❤️."

The Office star appeared on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire last year, where she opened up about her life as a mom to her two children.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

