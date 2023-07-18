Mindy Kaling Says Her Daughter, 5, Loves 'Painting Her Face' with Makeup: 'She Thinks It's So Fun'

"For her birthday she was like, 'Can I paint my face with your makeup?' " Kaling reveals of her 5-year-old daughter

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 18, 2023 02:41PM EDT
Mindy Kaling celebrates Mindy x Andie Collection at Malibu Country Mart
Photo:

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim

Mindy Kaling is passing her love of beauty and makeup on to her daughter.

In an interview with Allure, the Mindy Project star, 44, revealed that her daughter Katherine had inherited Kaling's passion for makeup. "She loves beauty and makeup. And it's out of pure love," she explained.

"It's painting her face — literally painting her face is what she thinks of it as. It's not for the gaze of other people; she thinks it looks fabulous."

"For her birthday she was like, 'Can I paint my face with your makeup?' And I'm like, 'Okay, sure. You can do that for your birthday,'" Kaling added.

"I don't want people [reading] Allure to be like, 'Wait a second, Mindy lets her 5-year-old...' She does not [wear makeup]. She plays with makeup at home sometimes."

"She'll play with makeup and we will just wipe her face off before we go out," the comedian clarified. "But I just love how much she loves it. And it's not [because of] peer pressure or anything else, it's just because she thinks it's so fun."

"And I really relate to that and I really try to emulate that."

On Father's Day this year, the Never Have I Ever creator honored her own father by sharing a sweet photo on her Instagram of her dad napping while her two kids, Katherine and son Spencer, 2, climb around him.

"My dad shows up," Kaling began her caption. "He was the one who drove me home from the hospital after both my kids were born. To this day, he comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school, or walk Spencer around the block in my son's precious blue toddler car."

"He also says yes to my kids when they say 'let's spin Grandpa around in the round chair really fast.' It's funny how my love deepened for my dad when he became a grandfather, the role he was born to play."

"I love him to the moon and back, which is what he says to my kids. Whoever it is for your family — husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, step-parent, nanny, sibling, old friend — I hope you have someone out there who shows up for you and your family!"

"It is the great blessing of our life. Now I'm gonna cry. Okay! Love to everyone today! ❤️"

