Mindy Kaling Raves About Taylor Swift Concert: ‘The First Night of the L.A. Eras Tour was Everything!’

Mindy Kaling is in full-on Swiftie mode!

On Friday, The Office alum showed off photos from her fun night out at Taylor Swift's Era's Tour show at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium on Thursday. And she clearly had a blast, writing in the caption, “The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!”

Thursday evening kicked off round one of a series of shows the global superstar has lined up for LA. The dates run through Aug. 9 with musical guests HAIM and Gayle joining the “Cruel Summer” singer, with Kaling giving Haim a special shout-out in her post.

“@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like ‘how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?’” Kaling continued.

She also had an answer for anyone wondering what her favorite part of the concert was: “There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

Kaling rounded out her caption by letting her supporters know that they were spared from her vocals and then thanked those who made her night special.

“Just be happy I’m not posting the video @katelinden took of me screaming along to ‘Delicate’. Thank you Tree and Taylor!” she said.

Kaling's carousel of photos from the night began with an image of the Never Have I Ever co-creator grinning as she stood in front of the stage and displayed an impressive assortment of the colorful wristbands and bracelets that have become a symbol of the Eras Tour.

“Gave you the mastermind bracelet. I was the pregnant lady,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the post, which garnered a “thank you so much!” from Kaling.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another snap, the Mindy Project star posed for a selfie with a group of friends before sharing a video of Swift onstage performing “Love Story” in front of a crowd of thousands.

Later in Kaling's carousel, another clip showed the "Blank Space" singer at a piano, admitting, “I’ve been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life since I was about 12 years old.”

Swift explained, “I go through this process where I feel a thing. I write a song about that thing. I show it to you, and I go, ‘Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way, too? Or is it just me?’” Kaling’s clip cut off just as scores of fans cheered. To round off the carousel, the actress and producer shared a clip of Swift performing “Bad Blood.”

Kaling isn’t the only star to have posted about Swift’s Eras Tour.

Since kicking off on March 17 in Arizona, the show has brought in a ton of A-list celebrities eager to see “Enchanted” singer.

Some of the big names who have been spotted so far include Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant, who also attended on Thursday and met Swift backstage. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen at the MetLife Stadium show in New Jersey — which Selena Gomez was also present for.

Barbie actor Simu Liu also had a blast when he attended a Swift show last month, wroting on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 24: “what a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. Bravo!!!”

Other stars seen on stops include Jennifer Garner, Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi, Emily Ratajkowski and Drew Barrymore.