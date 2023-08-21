Celebrity Mindy Kaling's Breezy Long-Sleeve Dress Is Perfect for Transitional Weather, and You Can Buy Similar Styles Starting at $34 Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez also opted for dresses with sleeves recently By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. Earlier this month, Kaling attended producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party with stars like Tyra Banks, Tiffany Haddish, and Kaley Cuoco. And she had on the perfect pre-fall outfit: a long-sleeve floral mini dress styled with a tan Prada bag and strappy sandals. A long-sleeve dress is an ideal transition piece to wear on warmer fall days. Everyone knows that fall weather can be unpredictable — long-sleeve silhouettes offer optimal coverage of the arms, allowing you to stay warm even if the temperatures drop. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images We’ve rounded up stylish and flattering long-sleeve styles you can wear into fall, and they start at just $34. Keep reading to shop our picks from Amazon, Everlane, Nordstrom, and Madewell. Long-Sleeve Dresses Inspired by Mindy Kaling Btfbm Turtleneck Dress, $33.28–$36.99; amazon.com Floerns Floral Print Mock Neck Dress, $35.99; amazon.com Cupshe V-Neck Floral Mini Dress, $37.99; amazon.com Kirundo Fall Floral Print Ruffle Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Everlane The Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress, $98 (orig. $178); everlane.com Treasured & Bond Deep V-Neck Satin Shirtdress, $79; nordstrom.com Wash Lab Denim Chill Out Shirt Dress, $128; nordstrom.com Madewell Petite Sophia Tie-Front Midi Dress, $138; madewell.com Katie Holmes' Gray Sweatpants Are a Crucial Part of Her Late Summer Uniform — and This Similar Pair Is Just $24 Cupshe V-Neck Floral Mini Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 Florals aren’t just for spring and summer. Kaling’s dress was an example of that, and so is this flowy A-line option by Cupshe. It has long sleeves, a cinched waist, and an above-knee length, just like Kaling’s. And shoppers also love the fit — one five-star reviewer said that they “absolutely love this dress” and that “it’s super flattering.” You can get it in five colors including orange, black, and yellow for under $40 at Amazon. Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Fall weather can be unpredictable, but if you want to squeeze a few more weeks out of dress season, consider a long-sleeve maxi dress like this stylish and flattering option by Prettygarden. It has long sleeves with puff sleeves that elevate any outfit, and the maxi silhouette offers coverage for cooler weather. The dress has multiple tiers for a breezy, comfy feel that moves with you. And maxis are definitely on trend — everyone from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez has worn the style. Btfbm Turtleneck Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $34 Gomez is another star to wear a long-sleeve dress recently, seen at her friend Francia Raisa’s birthday dinner in a long sleeve black turtleneck dress. And this $34 style from Amazon looks so similar to the one she wore. The oversized sweaterdress comes in a long-sleeve silhouette that’s extra comfy to slip on with white sneakers, boots, or heels. The ribbed knit fabric will keep you warm and cozy during fall and winter, and the oversized turtleneck is a timeless style that you can wear on repeat. In addition to black, you can snag this dress in seven gorgeous colors like pink, blue, and khaki. Fall is around the corner, so now’s the perfect time to start stocking up on stylish transition pieces. Read on for more long-sleeve dresses inspired by Kaling below. Floerns Floral Print Mock Neck Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 Kirundo Fall Floral Print Ruffle Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Everlane The Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $178 $98 Treasured & Bond Deep V-Neck Satin Shirtdress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $79 Wash Lab Denim Chill Out Shirt Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $128 Madewell Petite Sophia Tie-Front Midi Dress Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $138