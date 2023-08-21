Mindy Kaling's Breezy Long-Sleeve Dress Is Perfect for Transitional Weather, and You Can Buy Similar Styles Starting at $34

It may still feel hot outside, but celebrities like Mindy Kaling are already transitioning their closets for the cooler seasons ahead.

Earlier this month, Kaling attended producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party with stars like Tyra Banks, Tiffany Haddish, and Kaley Cuoco. And she had on the perfect pre-fall outfit: a long-sleeve floral mini dress styled with a tan Prada bag and strappy sandals.

A long-sleeve dress is an ideal transition piece to wear on warmer fall days. Everyone knows that fall weather can be unpredictable — long-sleeve silhouettes offer optimal coverage of the arms, allowing you to stay warm even if the temperatures drop.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We’ve rounded up stylish and flattering long-sleeve styles you can wear into fall, and they start at just $34. Keep reading to shop our picks from Amazon, Everlane, Nordstrom, and Madewell.

Long-Sleeve Dresses Inspired by Mindy Kaling

Cupshe V-Neck Floral Mini Dress

Amazon

Florals aren’t just for spring and summer. Kaling’s dress was an example of that, and so is this flowy A-line option by Cupshe. It has long sleeves, a cinched waist, and an above-knee length, just like Kaling’s. And shoppers also love the fit — one five-star reviewer said that they “absolutely love this dress” and that “it’s super flattering.” You can get it in five colors including orange, black, and yellow for under $40 at Amazon.

Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Fall weather can be unpredictable, but if you want to squeeze a few more weeks out of dress season, consider a long-sleeve maxi dress like this stylish and flattering option by Prettygarden. It has long sleeves with puff sleeves that elevate any outfit, and the maxi silhouette offers coverage for cooler weather. The dress has multiple tiers for a breezy, comfy feel that moves with you. And maxis are definitely on trend — everyone from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez has worn the style.

Btfbm Turtleneck Dress

Amazon

Gomez is another star to wear a long-sleeve dress recently, seen at her friend Francia Raisa’s birthday dinner in a long sleeve black turtleneck dress. And this $34 style from Amazon looks so similar to the one she wore. The oversized sweaterdress comes in a long-sleeve silhouette that’s extra comfy to slip on with white sneakers, boots, or heels. The ribbed knit fabric will keep you warm and cozy during fall and winter, and the oversized turtleneck is a timeless style that you can wear on repeat. In addition to black, you can snag this dress in seven gorgeous colors like pink, blue, and khaki.

Fall is around the corner, so now’s the perfect time to start stocking up on stylish transition pieces. Read on for more long-sleeve dresses inspired by Kaling below.

Floerns Floral Print Mock Neck Dress

Amazon

Kirundo Fall Floral Print Ruffle Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress

Amazon

Everlane The Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress

Everlane

Treasured & Bond Deep V-Neck Satin Shirtdress

Nordstrom

Wash Lab Denim Chill Out Shirt Dress

Nordstrom

Madewell Petite Sophia Tie-Front Midi Dress

Madewell

