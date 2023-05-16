Lifestyle Food Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today She said it makes her "life better" By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 16, 2023 08:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington From deciding what to eat to prepping all the ingredients, a lot goes into cooking. Thankfully, there are tools that can help you whip up any dish with ease no matter your skill level, including a gadget that Mindy Kaling uses when she's making food for her family. "I love to find any cheats that save time but still make it possible to put a home-cooked meal on the table," the actress said in her Better Homes & Gardens June cover story. One of the tips she shared was the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chopper, which she highlighted in a video about things that make her “life better” — and it’s on sale at Amazon right now. Kaling said she needs a lot of onions, garlic, and peppers when she cooks Indian food and loves using the manual food processor to get her ingredients “cut up really fast.” The Never Have I Ever producer has also used the chopper to make Italian dishes. In October, the actress shared a video on Instagram recreating a pasta dish and used the food processor to chop up garlic and shallots. Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry Using the gadget takes mere seconds from start to finish. All you need to do is cut your produce into chunks that will fit in the bowl, and then secure the lid and pull the handle to spin the blade inside. The more you pull, the finer your ingredients will be chopped. It’s microwavable and dishwasher safe (except for the lid which should be washed by hand), and it takes up very little space in the kitchen. It can hold up to 2 cups, but if you need a bigger size there is a 3-cup option that’s also on sale. Amazon Buy It! Kuhn Rikon Pull Chopper, $33.55 (orig. $39); amazon.com Priyanka Chopra's Breezy White Dress Is the Perfect Summer Style — and These Similar Options Are Under $100 Mindy Kaling isn’t the only person who finds this tool helpful. Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, saying they love how convenient the pull chopper is and that it cuts their “prep time in half.” “My husband actually bought this to make food prep easier, and I begrudgingly tried it and then was blown away by how well it works,” one customer wrote. “It cuts down dinner prep by so much, it’s a great time saver. I chop all my veggies in it in seconds.” Another shopper said that it’s “the best thing you can ever have in your kitchen.” If you’re looking for an easy meal prep cheat, snag the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chopper while it’s on sale at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Leak-Proof Hardtop Gazebo Is a ‘Perfect Addition’ to Backyards and Patios, and It's on Sale This Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Cleans ‘Nasty’ Floors with Ease Is $100 Off at Amazon Early Memorial Day Sales at Amazon Are Springing Up All Week Long — Here Are the 50 Best Happening Now