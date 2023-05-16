Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today

From deciding what to eat to prepping all the ingredients, a lot goes into cooking. Thankfully, there are tools that can help you whip up any dish with ease no matter your skill level, including a gadget that Mindy Kaling uses when she's making food for her family.

"I love to find any cheats that save time but still make it possible to put a home-cooked meal on the table," the actress said in her Better Homes & Gardens June cover story. One of the tips she shared was the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chopper, which she highlighted in a video about things that make her “life better” — and it’s on sale at Amazon right now.

Kaling said she needs a lot of onions, garlic, and peppers when she cooks Indian food and loves using the manual food processor to get her ingredients “cut up really fast.” The Never Have I Ever producer has also used the chopper to make Italian dishes. In October, the actress shared a video on Instagram recreating a pasta dish and used the food processor to chop up garlic and shallots.

Using the gadget takes mere seconds from start to finish. All you need to do is cut your produce into chunks that will fit in the bowl, and then secure the lid and pull the handle to spin the blade inside. The more you pull, the finer your ingredients will be chopped.

It’s microwavable and dishwasher safe (except for the lid which should be washed by hand), and it takes up very little space in the kitchen. It can hold up to 2 cups, but if you need a bigger size there is a 3-cup option that’s also on sale.

Mindy Kaling isn’t the only person who finds this tool helpful. Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, saying they love how convenient the pull chopper is and that it cuts their “prep time in half.”

“My husband actually bought this to make food prep easier, and I begrudgingly tried it and then was blown away by how well it works,” one customer wrote. “It cuts down dinner prep by so much, it’s a great time saver. I chop all my veggies in it in seconds.” Another shopper said that it’s “the best thing you can ever have in your kitchen.”

If you’re looking for an easy meal prep cheat, snag the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chopper while it’s on sale at Amazon.

