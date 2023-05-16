Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today

She said it makes her "life better"

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Mindy Kaling Vegetable Chopper Tout
Photo:

Getty / People / Reese Herrington

From deciding what to eat to prepping all the ingredients, a lot goes into cooking. Thankfully, there are tools that can help you whip up any dish with ease no matter your skill level, including a gadget that Mindy Kaling uses when she's making food for her family.

"I love to find any cheats that save time but still make it possible to put a home-cooked meal on the table," the actress said in her Better Homes & Gardens June cover story. One of the tips she shared was the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chopper, which she highlighted in a video about things that make her “life better” — and it’s on sale at Amazon right now. 

Kaling said she needs a lot of onions, garlic, and peppers when she cooks Indian food and loves using the manual food processor to get her ingredients “cut up really fast.” The Never Have I Ever producer has also used the chopper to make Italian dishes. In October, the actress shared a video on Instagram recreating a pasta dish and used the food processor to chop up garlic and shallots.

Using the gadget takes mere seconds from start to finish. All you need to do is cut your produce into chunks that will fit in the bowl, and then secure the lid and pull the handle to spin the blade inside. The more you pull, the finer your ingredients will be chopped.

It’s microwavable and dishwasher safe (except for the lid which should be washed by hand), and it takes up very little space in the kitchen. It can hold up to 2 cups, but if you need a bigger size there is a 3-cup option that’s also on sale. 

Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop Chopper/Manual Food Processor with Cord Mechanism, Green, 2-Cup

Amazon

Buy It! Kuhn Rikon Pull Chopper, $33.55 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Mindy Kaling isn’t the only person who finds this tool helpful. Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, saying they love how convenient the pull chopper is and that it cuts their “prep time in half.”

“My husband actually bought this to make food prep easier, and I begrudgingly tried it and then was blown away by how well it works,” one customer wrote. “It cuts down dinner prep by so much, it’s a great time saver. I chop all my veggies in it in seconds.” Another shopper said that it’s “the best thing you can ever have in your kitchen.” 

If you’re looking for an easy meal prep cheat, snag the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chopper while it’s on sale at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Hardtop Gazebo Tout
This Leak-Proof Hardtop Gazebo Is a ‘Perfect Addition’ to Backyards and Patios, and It's on Sale
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
This Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Cleans ‘Nasty’ Floors with Ease Is $100 Off at Amazon
Early memorial day amazon home sale tout
Early Memorial Day Sales at Amazon Are Springing Up All Week Long — Here Are the 50 Best Happening Now
Related Articles
Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay attends the 13th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at Caesars Palace on May 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares' Will Return to Fox After Nearly a Decade Off the Air
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Martha Stewart (L) and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's Friendship Timeline
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids Shower Their Mom with Sweet Mother's Day Messages: 'The Best There Is'
Martha Stewart and Andrew Stewart
Who Is Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband? All About Andrew Stewart
Neil Patrick Harris Unveils a 'Sexy' Canned Espresso Martini: 'Barney Stinson Would Approve'
Neil Patrick Harris Unveils a 'Frisky' Canned Espresso Martini: 'Barney Stinson Would Approve' (Exclusive)
Amazon Outlet: Patio and Garden Deals
Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Patio and Garden Sales Right Now — Up to 62% Off
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Hints to Chip That This Recipe 'Would Make a Good Mother's Day Breakfast'
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne Encourages His Fans to 'Eat Healthy': 'I Don't Eat Fast Food'
mindy kaling
Mindy Kaling Rocks Custom Manish Malhotra Gown Boasting 4,000 Swarovski Crystals and 300 Feathers (Exclusive)
YGEOMER Floating Shelves Tout
Maximize Storage Space with These 'Elegant' Floating Shelves That Are on Sale for $5 Apiece at Amazon
Contestants Christopher, Tucker and Pilar in the 2-hour season finale of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday May, 11 (8:00-10:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
'Next Level Chef' Crowns a New Winner: 'My Journey Can Be an Inspiration' (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Marks 1 Year Since Filing for Divorce with Joyful Selfie: 'What a Difference a Year Makes'
Mindy Kaling Swimwear Collab
Mindy Kaling's Favorites from Her New Swimwear Collab Include 'the Most Flattering' One-Piece 
Antoni Porowski, Kevin Harrington
Antoni Porowski Says He's Going to Be a 'Complete Nut Job' About Food at His Wedding (Exclusive)
mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling on Wearing 'Sexy' Swimwear as a Mom: 'I Don't Need a Skirted Bathing Suit' (Exclusive)