Mindy Kaling's Practical Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Dresses Up Her Whole Outfit

Shop similar crossbody bags with chain straps starting at $20

Published on June 10, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Mindy Kaling Quilted Crossbody Bags Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

You’ve heard of the little black dress (or LBD), which is a night-out wardrobe staple, but Mindy Kaling’s recent Instagram highlights the importance of its bag counterpart, the LBC. Everyone needs a little black crossbody

Earlier this week, Kaling shared a carousel of photos from her visit to Los Angeles’ new Indian restaurant, Baar Baar, which she called “outrageously good,” adding that she had no shame in being the “person snapping photos of each dish.” But even among all the decadent foods, Kaling’s black quilted crossbody stood out. 

Mindy Kaling Quilted Crossbody Bags

Instagram/mindykaling

She wore the bag with a sophisticated pin-striped button-down and black slacks, making the case that it can be a go-to business casual accessory when it has a statement chain for added glam. To help you easily dress up your ‘fits, we found six crossbody bags with chain straps for as little as $20.

Black Chain Crossbody Bags Inspired by Mindy Kaling

Crossbody bags are perfect for date nights or weddings thanks to their size, and getting one in a neutral color means you’ll never have to worry about it matching your new dress. The quilted pattern and shiny chain strap also give it a promotion from basic black bags and even add a subtle, chic interest to every outfit.

Kaling’s bag appears to be designer, but there are plenty of comparable, affordable styles out there, including this Amazon option that comes with an adjustable chain strap, a cool metal lock closure, and a second mini chain on the front flap for flair, all for $23. 

Amazon Intrbleu Small Purses and Handbags for Women, Quilted Shoulder Bags

Amazon

Buy It! Intrbleu Small Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

If you’re more into gold than silver, you’ll love this small quilted crossbody, which has a brassy chain and matching twist lock closure. Perfect for nights when you don’t feel like toting your entire wallet, it has an inside slot for the essentials: your credit card and an ID. Reviewers love how lightweight it is, and one said it was “perfect” to carry to a work happy hour. 

Amazon SG SUGU Small Quilted Crossbody Bag, Trendy Designer

Amazon

Buy It! Sg Sugu Small Quilted Crossbody Bag, $19.99; amazon.com

Looking for a zipper for extra security? This one from Quince is designed with a middle zipper pocket nestled between two side panels with room for stuffing. It’s also made of quality Italian leather and can be converted into a shoulder bag, and the chain is topped with a leather strap for comfortable, cushioned wear in either fashion. The quilted pattern is also a unique chevron, as opposed to the traditional diamond. 

Quince Italian Leather Quilted Convertible Crossbody

Quince

Buy It! Quince Italian Leather Quilted Convertible Crossbody, $119.90; quince.com

Just like your wardrobe needs an LBD, it also needs a versatile, reliable purse — and a crossbody with an elevated chain strap is hard to beat. Shop some other popular styles below!

Zappos Steve Madden Amara-Q Quilted Convertible Shoulder Bag

Zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Amara-Q Quilted Convertible Shoulder Bag, $70.93 (orig. $118); zappos.com

Amazon Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Bags for Women Leather Ladies

Amazon

Buy It! Gladdon Quilted Crossbody, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Nordstrom MZ Wallace Ruby Quilted Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom

Buy It! MZ Wallace Ruby Quilted Crossbody Bag, $135; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

