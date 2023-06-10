Lifestyle Fashion Mindy Kaling's Practical Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Dresses Up Her Whole Outfit Shop similar crossbody bags with chain straps starting at $20 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 10, 2023 07:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images You’ve heard of the little black dress (or LBD), which is a night-out wardrobe staple, but Mindy Kaling’s recent Instagram highlights the importance of its bag counterpart, the LBC. Everyone needs a little black crossbody. Earlier this week, Kaling shared a carousel of photos from her visit to Los Angeles’ new Indian restaurant, Baar Baar, which she called “outrageously good,” adding that she had no shame in being the “person snapping photos of each dish.” But even among all the decadent foods, Kaling’s black quilted crossbody stood out. Instagram/mindykaling She wore the bag with a sophisticated pin-striped button-down and black slacks, making the case that it can be a go-to business casual accessory when it has a statement chain for added glam. To help you easily dress up your ‘fits, we found six crossbody bags with chain straps for as little as $20. Black Chain Crossbody Bags Inspired by Mindy Kaling Intrbleu Small Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Sg Sugu Small Quilted Crossbody Bag, $19.99; amazon.com Quince Italian Leather Quilted Convertible Crossbody, $119.90; quince.com Steve Madden Amara-Q Quilted Convertible Shoulder Bag, $70.93 (orig. $118); zappos.com Gladdon Quilted Crossbody, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com MZ Wallace Ruby Quilted Crossbody Bag, $135; nordstrom.com Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too Crossbody bags are perfect for date nights or weddings thanks to their size, and getting one in a neutral color means you’ll never have to worry about it matching your new dress. The quilted pattern and shiny chain strap also give it a promotion from basic black bags and even add a subtle, chic interest to every outfit. Kaling’s bag appears to be designer, but there are plenty of comparable, affordable styles out there, including this Amazon option that comes with an adjustable chain strap, a cool metal lock closure, and a second mini chain on the front flap for flair, all for $23. Amazon Buy It! Intrbleu Small Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com If you’re more into gold than silver, you’ll love this small quilted crossbody, which has a brassy chain and matching twist lock closure. Perfect for nights when you don’t feel like toting your entire wallet, it has an inside slot for the essentials: your credit card and an ID. Reviewers love how lightweight it is, and one said it was “perfect” to carry to a work happy hour. Amazon Buy It! Sg Sugu Small Quilted Crossbody Bag, $19.99; amazon.com Jennifer Lopez Grabbed Coffee in a $4,700 Valentino Shirt Dress, but These Similar Styles Start at $25 Looking for a zipper for extra security? This one from Quince is designed with a middle zipper pocket nestled between two side panels with room for stuffing. It’s also made of quality Italian leather and can be converted into a shoulder bag, and the chain is topped with a leather strap for comfortable, cushioned wear in either fashion. The quilted pattern is also a unique chevron, as opposed to the traditional diamond. Quince Buy It! Quince Italian Leather Quilted Convertible Crossbody, $119.90; quince.com Just like your wardrobe needs an LBD, it also needs a versatile, reliable purse — and a crossbody with an elevated chain strap is hard to beat. Shop some other popular styles below! Zappos Buy It! Steve Madden Amara-Q Quilted Convertible Shoulder Bag, $70.93 (orig. $118); zappos.com Amazon Buy It! Gladdon Quilted Crossbody, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! MZ Wallace Ruby Quilted Crossbody Bag, $135; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? 