Mindy Kaling Has 'No Notes' on This 'Incredible' $15 Body Cream

She’s embracing “shorts season” because of it

Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on July 18, 2023

Mindy Kaling is embracing “shorts season” this summer, and she’s crediting one product with making her feel confident baring it all.

Last week, the Never Have I Ever producer gushed about the “incredible” Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream on Instagram, rating it a “10 out of 10” and writing that she has “no notes” on it. But Kaling is far from the only one to give the hydrating cream a vehement seal of approval: More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating so far, too.

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

The Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream nourishes and soothes dry skin, so you can confidently show off your silky smooth legs this summer, just like Kaling is doing. The hypoallergenic formula is fragrance-free and gentle on all skin types, including sensitive ones. Reviewers rave about its moisturizing power, claiming they’ve “never felt so hydrated” or “supple and soft.” One even compared how they look and feel to a “slippery dolphin.”

But don’t get it twisted: This moisturizing cream is non-greasy, so you don’t have to worry about it leaving an overly slick texture. Buyers call it “magic in a bottle,” a “dream” for psoriasis, and “the best moisturizer.” One 90-year-old customer has been lathering this Cetaphil cream on their skin for 15 years and claims they “would not use anything else” because it “actually does the job.”

Cetaphil has been a popular pick among shoppers for lotions, cleansers, and more skincare products for decades, thanks to its affordable prices and gentle effects. Even celebrities like Lizzo and Rachel Brosnahan swear by the brand’s non-irritating formulas. The “Good as Hell” singer uses the Cetaphil Foaming Cleanser while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress, a Cetaphil brand ambassador, has been using the “less is more” products since high school.

Take a cue from Kaling and thousands of shoppers who trust Cetaphil to soothe their dry skin. Below, shop more Cetaphil moisturizers and cleansers at Amazon.

