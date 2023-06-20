Mindy Kaling Gets Emotional as She Shares Her Dad Drove Her Home from Hospital After Kids' Births

Mindy Kaling is honoring her dad on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the writer and actress, 43, posted a sweet Instagram post celebrating her father on his special day. In the photo, her dad naps in a white chair while her two children, daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2, climb around him.

"My dad shows up," Kaling began her caption. "He was the one who drove me home from the hospital after both my kids were born. To this day, he comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school, or walk Spencer around the block in my son's precious blue toddler car."

"He also says yes to my kids when they say 'let's spin Grandpa around in the round chair really fast.' It's funny how my love deepened for my dad when he became a grandfather, the role he was born to play."

"I love him to the moon and back, which is what he says to my kids. Whoever it is for your family — husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, step-parent, nanny, sibling, old friend — I hope you have someone out there who shows up for you and your family!"

"It is the great blessing of our life. Now I'm gonna cry. Okay! Love to everyone today! ❤️"

Since their births, Kaling has kept both Katherine and Spencer's faces out of the spotlight. "I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not," Kaling told PEOPLE exclusively.

She added, "I'm like any parent where I'm proud of the things they do. I think they're so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it."

In the June 2023 issue of Better Homes & Gardens, the actress spoke about how she cooks for her kids.

"I have a busy schedule and am a single parent," she explained before saying she loves to find "cheats that save time but still make it possible to put a home-cooked meal on the table."

Kaling also noted that her children's tastes influence mealtimes. "My son eats anything, which is such a refreshing quality. My daughter is very picky," she said.