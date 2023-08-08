After eight seasons renovating Indianapolis homes on Good Bones, Mina Starsiak Hawk announced the HGTV series is ending.

In a pre-recorded episode of her podcast Mina AF released Aug. 7, Starsiak Hawk shared, “Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is official, that’s a wrap, folks.”

The series, which premiered in 2016, is set to return for its final season on Aug. 15.

“It’s the end of an era,” Starsiak Hawk said. “I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.”

Starsiak Hawk, who started the home renovation business Two Chicks and a Hammer with her mom, Karen E Laine, in 2007, went on to reflect on what the show has meant to her.

While Laine stepped back from the company in 2019, she still appears on the show alongside Starsiak Hawk and their team.

Mina Starsiak Hawk with her mother, Karen Laine. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

“Something I’m super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for, is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we’re doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that.”

She explained that older home renovation shows had more of a “host mentality,” while Chip and Joanna Gaines’ long-running HGTV hit Fixer Upper, which premiered in 2013, paved the way for Good Bones.

“I think really Fixer Upper kind of led the charge on ‘This is real people who have a real company or are trying to do a real thing,' and that’s what my mom and I were doing when the show started,” she said.

Starsiak Hawk opened up about how the production team, many of whom have been with the show for at least five seasons, have become a family.

“We’ve all seen each other grow up for the last decade,” she said, adding that she’s witnessed members of the team get married, have kids, cope with illnesses and make big moves.

Mina Starsiak Hawk with husband Steve Hawk and their kids, Jack and Charlie. Mina Starsiak Hawk/ Instagram

And of course, Starsiak Hawk, who shares son Jack, 5, and daughter Charlie, 2, with husband Steve Hawk, has gone through her own life changes during her time on the show. Mina and Steve tied the knot in Indianapolis in 2016.

“They’ve seen me get engaged, get married, be a foster parent to my niece, have Jack, go through IVF, have Charlie, and then all just the regular daily struggles,” she said. “And I think y’all would agree, but you’re hardest and maybe meanest to the people closest to you because it’s safe, so we’ve kind of become family for each other and kind of done that.”

“We created this weird, big dysfunctional family that just came to an end today, and it’s so weird because with family you don’t, like, end that relationship really, no matter how dysfunctional it gets,” she added.

She said she made the decision to end the show with the network, and “just needed to switch it up.”

Because of how Good Bones’ seasons overlapped, the team was often working on between five and eight projects simultaneously.

Warner Bros. Discovery

“All the things that I was putting on myself, it was making it really, really hard to function as, like, a normal human being, because I always felt the weight of so many other people’s worlds that I put on my shoulders,” Mina said, admitting that the stress of it all didn’t bring out the best in her.

“I got to a point where I think I kind of felt like, whether it made sense or not, it felt like I was fighting for my life, or fighting for my family’s life, fighting for my employees’ lives, to figure something out, to find a solution, to find the next thing.”

Fans previously speculated that the show was ending after Mina posted an emotional Instagram video about moving out of Two Chicks’ headquarters in June.

Now that the show is winding down, she said she's focused on caring for her family and taking a breath while she figures out what’s next. On Saturday, she announced a new role as Chief Design and Build Officer for the home improvement brand Character.

She noted, however, “The end of anything is just hard.”

