Mina Starsiak Hawk Started Her Candid Podcast to 'Weed Out the Karens' on Social Media (Exclusive)

"I tried to create this place that people have to seek out," the HGTV star tells PEOPLE

By Erin Clements
Published on September 10, 2023 11:05AM EDT
Mina Starsiak
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

When Mina Starsiak Hawk launched her podcast, Mina AF, last December, she aimed to share the “non-pretty parts” of her life.

The star of HGTV’s Good Bones tells PEOPLE she wanted to have an outlet separate from her social media where she could dig deeper into the topics that are important to her. Past episodes have covered finances, friendship, infertility, mom guilt and setting healthy boundaries.

“The issue of my Instagram page is a lot of people are like, ‘My 15-year-old daughter follows you. I don't want you talking about plastic surgery, or I don't want you talking about fill-in-the-blank,” she explains. “So I tried to create this place that people have to seek out. You have to actively find my podcast to want to know more, and it kind of weeds out all the Karens that follow just because of the show, but don't necessarily want any of that other stuff.”

On one recent episode of Mina AF, Mina and husband Steve Hawk opened up about their decision to give up alcohol. 

Mina Starsiak Hawk, Good Bones ending

Mina Starsiak Hawk/ Instagram

While they received an overwhelmingly positive response, with listeners thanking them for talking about the sensitive topic, there was one rude comment.

“Someone was like, ‘Oh, this makes so much sense why he's so weird in all the episodes, he had a drinking problem,” she says. “I'm like, ‘What the f--- is wrong with you?’ So there's definitely some dumb people like that, but the vast majority of the episodes, as well as that one, are just people saying, ‘Thank you for saying the thing. I experienced the thing and it made it easier for me to talk about the thing.' And the sobriety one, I think, really did that.”

On the Aug. 28 episode, Mina shared a dilemma over whether to address conflicts with her mom and Good Bones co-star, Karen E. Laine, and brothers, Tad and William, ahead of her 5-year-old son Jack’s birthday party. (She and Steve are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Charlie.)

“That was a tough episode, because I got so many comments back,” she says. The standard ‘You only have one mom. You only have one family. Figure it out, bury the hatchet.’”

She ultimately decided not to invite some family members.

"Good Bones" stars Karen E. Laine and daughter Mina Starsaik

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

Starsiak Hawk started her home renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, with Laine in 2007. While Laine retired from the company in 2019, she still appears on the show alongside her daughter and their team.

The HGTV star also used her podcast to announce that Good Bones’ current eighth season, which premiered Aug. 15, would be its last.

“It’s the end of an era,” she said on the Aug. 7 episode of Mina AF. “I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.”

She went on to reflect on what the show has meant to her.

“Something I’m super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for, is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we’re doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that.”

Mina AF is available to stream now. The final season of Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 8PM on HGTV.

Related Articles
The Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Square Grill Pan with grilled squash inside.
The Best Grill Pan We Tested Chars Burgers and Pork Chops Just Like an Actual Grill — and It’s on Sale for $22
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Airbnb
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Say Their Airbnb Rental Was a ‘Huge Success’ After Hosting 'Complete Strangers'
Amazon Comforter Set Tout
This ‘Amazingly Cozy’ Comforter Set with 17,600+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $27 at Amazon
Mina Starsiak
Mina Starsiak Hawk Says Filming Final ‘Good Bones’ Episodes Felt Like a ‘Slow Breakup’ (Exclusive)
bissell carpet cleaner tout
This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is a ‘Powerhouse’ for ‘Stubborn Stains’ — and It’s on Sale
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump's NYC Townhouse Where She Died Gets $4 Million Price Cut After One Year on the Market — See Inside
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow on Why She Kept Chateau Sale a Secret: ‘Damned if You Do, You're Damned if You Don't’
SameBed Mattress Topper Tout
A Plush and Cooling Mattress Topper That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale Amazon
Fall decor roundup tout
Found: Gorgeous Fall Decor Under $25 That Will Put the Season on Full Display in Your Home
Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Used to Live in Mom’s Garage Before Finding TV Success: ‘I Started at Zero’
Fall Wreaths Tout
We Found 10 Festive Wreaths Under $25 to Get Your Front Door Ready for Fall
Marilyn Monroe Home to be demolished
Demolition Permit Approved to Tear Down Marilyn Monroe’s Los Angeles Home
Brandi Marshall and Alex Hall
'Selling the OC' Star Brandi Marshall Says She'll 'Never Regret’ Quarrel with Alex Hall in Cabo (Exclusive)
Selling the OC. (L to R) Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose
‘Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Rose Says Rift with Alexandra Jarvis 'Wasn’t a Surprise' (Exclusive)
Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber tout
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Saves’ Their Backs While Cleaning — and It's on Sale
Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Travis Barker Lists L.A. Home for Rent for $23,000 a Month