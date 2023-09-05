Mina Starsiak Hawk Addresses Commenter Who Said She Looks ‘Angry’ on ‘Good Bones’

When the eighth and final season of Good Bones premiered in August, Mina Starsiak Hawk received many positive messages expressing congratulations and excitement from her fans. But there was one social media commenter who accused the HGTV star of appearing “angry” on the show.

That prompted Starsiak Hawk to address why she might seem "cranky" on the popular makeover series, during the latest episode of her podcast, Mina AF. She explained that she feels she bears the responsibility for all the home renovations seen on the series, as she is the sole owner of her Indianapolis-based company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. (Her mom, Karen E. Laine, is the other "chick" in the company name and her co-star on the show.)

“I have all the risk,” she said. “So, mom, [and her co-stars] Austin [Aynes], Tad [Starsiak], Cory [Miller], MJ [Coyle], everyone else is there having fun and they’re getting paid to be there, just regular pay, to have fun. What I think a lot of people don’t think about, don’t understand or choose not to hear is I own the company.”

“I pay the liability insurance,” she continued. "I own the properties. I pay the contractors. I pay my workers comp insurance. I, as one single human, carry the weight of everything you see on TV. And not in a toot-my-own-horn way, but like this is why I’m so damn cranky all the time, you guys. Because I can’t be the one having fun.”

She added that no one else is going to “rein it in” when it comes to overseeing Two Chicks’ projects.

“I am the only one that will ever do it,” she said. “And if I stop reining stuff in, all bets are off. You’ve pulled the thread, it’s come unraveled and now people are actually going to get hurt. Homes are actually going to have serious problems.”

Starsiak Hawk started Two Chicks with her mom in 2007. While Laine stepped back from the company in 2019, she still appears on the show alongside Starsiak Hawk and their team.

“What it all comes down to is it’s really easy for mom and Cory (the project manager on Good Bones) to be able to have a lot of fun and be really playful and feel light, because they get their paycheck, they show up, they have the fun, they do the things they’re good at, and then I think they sleep pretty well at night not having to stress about what’s happening at the house if they’re not there.”

Starsiak Hawk acknowledged that while she chose to be the one in charge, “it’s still really hard.”

“It’s a lot of pressure because what I do with the houses, with my business, with the show, reflects in so many different ways,” she said. “It reflects on me as a person, it affects my family’s finances, it affects my kids, it affects everything.”

Mina and husband Steve Hawk share two children: 5-year-old son Jack and 2-year-old daughter Charlie.

She shared that she’s thinking about her business all the time, even when she wakes up in the middle of the night.

“I shouldn’t have to explain myself to people, but I also think that it’s fair to help people understand more, maybe why things operate the way they do and why I am the way I am,” she said.

According to Mina, the work seen in each 43-minute episode of Good Bones takes between six and 18 months of construction, preplanning and design, and there’s a lot that’s cut from the show.

She added that “the boys” seen on Good Bones aren’t actually employed by her anymore, despite being part of the show.

“Austin was the most recent employee, but Tad and Cory haven’t for a long time,” she said. “So while I want to say ‘Do this, do this, do this, wear this, put this on, put your gloves back on, put your mask back on. What are you doing? Why are you wearing this? Why do you have a dangly earring at demo? That seems dangerous,’ they’re not my employees and they don’t listen to me.”

Mina also cleared up a misconception about the ownership of the company. While some viewers have noted that her mom was “back” on Good Bones after retiring from Two Chicks four years ago, Laine never stopped appearing on the show and remains retired from the company.

“So while mom hasn’t been an owner in the company for a while, Tad and Cory have not worked for me for quite some time, they’re still present and you guys see them and I get why that is very confusing,” she said.

Last month, Mina announced that the current season of Good Bones would be its last.

“It’s the end of an era,” she said on the Aug. 7 episode of Mina AF. “I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.”

“Something I’m super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for, is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we’re doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that,” she added.

She noted, however, “The end of anything is just hard.”

Mina AF is available to stream now.

