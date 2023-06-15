Shoppers Get ‘So Many Compliments’ on This Sleeveless Blouse from Amazon — and It’s on Sale

“The color is so beautiful, and I love the lace touch”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on June 15, 2023

Fashion One-Off: Blouse Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Whether you’re on the hunt for new summer dresses or just require an influx of new socks, Amazon’s fashion section has got you covered. In fact, if you’ve been on the hunt for a versatile blouse that you can wear all summer long, either to the office or out to dinner, we’ve found the perfect deal for you. 

The Milumia Sleeveless Blouse is up to 38 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $25. The blouse is designed with a pull-on closure, a notch neck, and lace trim along the sleeves. It’s constructed from a stretchy fabric, making the blouse comfortable to wear all day long. Plus, it’s super versatile, so you can wear it with jeans, skirts, slacks, or leather pants. 

Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors and prints, including black and plaid, all of which are available in sizes XS–5X. And when it’s time to clean the blouse, make sure to toss in the washing machine and line dry to prevent wrinkles.   

Amazon Milumia Women's Elegant Notch V Neck Sleeveless Blouse Dusty Pink

Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Sleeveless Blouse, $26.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the blouse a five-star rating, with reviewers dubbing it a “wardrobe staple” and adding that they get “so many compliments” when wearing it. One customer wrote, “I love it so much I ordered another one in a different color,” while another maintained that it “looks way more expensive and well made than you’d expect.” 

“I absolutely love this sleeveless blouse,” a third shopper shared, adding, “The color is so beautiful, and I love the lace touch on the sleeves.” They appreciated that the blouse is “perfect for the summer months” and is “very comfortable.” They finished off by enthusing, “I am ready to order another one in a different color!”

Amazon Milumia Women's Elegant Notch V Neck Sleeveless Blouse Red

Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Sleeveless Blouse, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Milumia Sleeveless Blouse while it’s up to 38 percent off. 

