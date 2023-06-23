Millions of Baby Shark Bath Toys Recalled After Reports of Impalement Injuries in Kids

Zuru Toys recalled two types of the bath toy after receiving a dozen reports of incidents, nine of which required stitches or medical care

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 23, 2023 04:32PM EDT
Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins
Photo:

ZURU/CSPC.GOV

Zuru Toys is recalling about 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys after the company received a dozen reports of kids being injured by the product's hard plastic fin.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves both full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that children can slip and fall or sit on the hard plastic top of the fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.

There are 12 reports of kids falling or sitting on the full-size Baby Shark toy, resulting in injuries. Nine of which required stitches or medical attention.

Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins

CSPC.GOV

Although there have been no reported incidents involving the Mini Baby Shark toys, both products feature the same fin.

Per SaferProducts.gov, a site where consumers can file and find public complaints about products, one person complained that their 1-year-old daughter slipped and fell while playing with the toy in the shower.

The daughter began bleeding from her groin area and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she received five sutures in one part of her groin and two sutures in another.

Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins

ZURU/CSPC.GOV

In response to commenters' posts at the time, Zuru Toys wrote that the toys were subject to "rigorous independent laboratory testing" to make sure the product complied with all rules and regulations.

They concluded by saying that Zuru "does not believe that the product presents a defect or quality issue."

