Millie Bobby Brown Says it's ‘So Fun’ Planning Wedding to Jake Bongiovi: 'Such an Exciting Time in My Life’

Millie Bobby Brown is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), published Monday, Brown, 19, opened up about her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Jake Bongiovi. “I can say that the [wedding] planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life,” she told the outlet.

Brown and Bongiovi, 21, announced their engagement in April this year and have been together since 2021.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn. Cindy Ord/Getty

However, the Stranger Things actress is still keeping the more intimate details of her nuptials private.

“I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once,” she told WWD. “And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me.”

Brown added, “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022. Joe Maher/Getty

Despite keeping her wedding details private, Brown recently celebrated her engagement “bliss” on Bongiovi’s birthday and gave fans a peek into her relationship with an Instagram post.

On May 7, Brown posted a gushing tribute to Jon Bon Jovi’s son with sweet photos of the couple walking hand in hand.

“This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you ❤️,” the actress captioned the carousel of images.

Instagram/peteburkill

After sparking dating rumors in 2021, the pair spent their first Christmas together later that year and made their red-carpet couples debut in March 2022 at the BAFTA Film Awards in London.

After a series of fun-filled dates and red-carpet events, Bongiovi posted a sweet birthday tribute to Brown for her 19th birthday in February this year, on Instagram.

“Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️,” Bongiovi captioned his carousel of adorable photos.

Then on April 11, the pair announced their engagement with Brown’s Instagram post, which they followed up with an engagement party in June.

In a series of Instagram photos shared by Pete Burkill Hair, the newly engaged couple was all smiles as they posed closely together. Brown wore a cream-colored, paisley, two-piece set while Bongiovi had on a green-colored suit.

One shot featured Brown and Bongiovi standing in front of a sign that read, "Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi," which was surrounded by several white balloons in the shape of a heart.