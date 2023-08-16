Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'Ready' for 'Stranger Things' to End: Time to 'Blossom and Flourish'

Millie Bobby Brown is looking toward her future.

The Stranger Things star is ready to say goodbye to the Netflix series, which she began filming at age 12.

“I think I'm ready,” Brown, 19, told Women’s Wear Daily of the show’s impending end. “It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year.”

What comes next for Brown is still yet to be seen, but she’s ready to step into roles past Eleven — who has become culturally recognizable. "You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016, has run for four seasons on Netflix, with a fifth and final season briefly in the works before it was postponed due to the ongoing writer's strike.

In the meantime, Brown has starred in a handful of projects — including the Enola Holmes films on Netflix, two Godzilla movies and the upcoming movies Damsel and The Electric State.



Though details on season 5 are scarce, fans do have a few details to work with — namely that it will not clock in at season 4's epic 13-hour run time..

"I don't think it'll be as long," Matt Duffer told TheWrap. "The final few is going to be more like a Return of the Jedi in that … they're going from the beginning. There's going to be less ramp up. And I think people will understand what I'm talking about when they see the end of this season. It's like, we're just going."

Brown isn’t the first Stranger Things star to express a need to move on from the beloved characters.

David Harbour — who plays Eleven’s adopted father Jim Hopper, told Insider, "The first year of Stranger Things, I remember having a discussion with a publicist and her saying, 'Maybe you don't want to be associated with the show so much,' and I was like, 'Why? I love this show. I love the character,'" he said. "And I do love the show. And I do love the character. But I don't want to be just that character. I don't want to be just that guy."

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming in full on Netflix.

