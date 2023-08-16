Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'Ready' for 'Stranger Things' to End: Time to 'Blossom and Flourish'

'Stranger Things' has been renewed for a fifth and final season on Netflix

By
Published on August 16, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is looking toward her future. 

The Stranger Things star is ready to say goodbye to the Netflix series, which she began filming at age 12.

“I think I'm ready,” Brown, 19, told Women’s Wear Daily of the show’s impending end. “It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year.”

What comes next for Brown is still yet to be seen, but she’s ready to step into roles past Eleven — who has become culturally recognizable. "You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life." 

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Actress Millie Brown attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016, has run for four seasons on Netflix, with a fifth and final season briefly in the works before it was postponed due to the ongoing writer's strike

In the meantime, Brown has starred in a handful of projects — including the Enola Holmes films on Netflix, two Godzilla movies and the upcoming movies Damsel and The Electric State

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Netflix

Though details on season 5 are scarce, fans do have a few details to work with — namely that it will not clock in at season 4's epic 13-hour run time.. 

"I don't think it'll be as long," Matt Duffer told TheWrap. "The final few is going to be more like a Return of the Jedi in that … they're going from the beginning. There's going to be less ramp up. And I think people will understand what I'm talking about when they see the end of this season. It's like, we're just going."

Brown isn’t the first Stranger Things star to express a need to move on from the beloved characters.

David Harbour — who plays Eleven’s adopted father Jim Hopper, told Insider, "The first year of Stranger Things, I remember having a discussion with a publicist and her saying, 'Maybe you don't want to be associated with the show so much,' and I was like, 'Why? I love this show. I love the character,'" he said. "And I do love the show. And I do love the character. But I don't want to be just that character. I don't want to be just that guy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming in full on Netflix.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv-NS2CA-90/ Headline: 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimerâs and Dementia: 'You're Never Prepared'
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimer’s: 'You're Never Prepared'
Jesse Williams attends Variety Business Of Broadway Presented By City National Bank on October 17, 2022 in New York City
Jesse Williams Was 'Howling' at 'Grey's Anatomy' Reference on 'Only Murders in the Building'
Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam.
'OutDaughtered': Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive)
THE BACHELORETTE MEN TELL ALL EPISODE
Gerry Turner on His 'Golden Bachelor' Survival Guide, from Helen Mirren Hopes to Being Someone's 'Grandzaddy'
Brayden Bowers, The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette's Brayden Says He Can't Take Show Drama 'Too Seriously' After 'Men Tell All' (Exclusive)
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party. MONDAY, JULY 17 on ABC. CHARITY LAWSON, XAVIER
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Tells 1 Ex She Gave Him 'A Lot More Grace' Than She Should Have During 'Men Tell All'
Martin Short, Selena Gomez,
Selena Gomez Shares Toe-Tapping Tribute to Her 'Buddy' Steve Martin on His 78th Birthday
'RHONY': Erin Calls Jessel a 'Lunatic' Who Spewed 'Nonsense' in Showdown After 'Cackling Hags' Dig
'RHONY': Erin Calls Jessel a 'Lunatic' Who Spewed 'Nonsense' in Showdown After 'Cackling Hags' Dig
Angela Deem and Kalani Faagata
90 Day's Kalani and Angela Get Hammered, Bond over Cheating Husbands and Their Ability to 'F--- a Bitch Up'
90 Day's Kalani Committed the Ultimate Betrayal by Cashing Her Hall Pass to Get Even for Asuelu's Cheating
90 Day's Kalani Committed the Ultimate 'Betrayal' by Cashing Her 'Hall Pass' to Get Even for Asuelu's Cheating
Charity Lawson, Xavier, The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Charity Thinks Xavier 'Still Has Room to Grow' After 'Men Tell All': 'Accountability Is Everything' (Exclusive)
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown on 'Letting Go' amid Facing 'Season of Change' After Split: 'This Is My Evolution'
"'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit?
'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit? (Exclusive)
Brynn Whitfield at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023
RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Says She Attempted Suicide in First Grade amid Family Trauma: 'Scared out of My Mind'
Drew Sidora
'RHOA': Drew Sidora Called Now-Ex Ralph 'Embarrassing' as Marriage 'Spiraled' and He Vacated Their Bedroom