Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Falling in Love with Fiancé Jake Bongiovi: 'Made Clear Sense to Me'

The 'Stranger Things' star announced her engagement to the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi in April

By
Published on August 27, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Falling in Love With Fiance Jake Bon Giovi: 'The one thing that made clear sense to me was him'
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the world premiere of 'Enola Holmes 2' . Photo:

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Millie Bobby Brown knew her fiancé Jake Bongiovi was “the one.”

The Stranger Things actress, 19, gushed about her future spouse, 21, in an interview with The Sunday Times this week, when she revealed that she "knew he was going to be a huge part of my life" the first time they spoke.

"I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side," she said. "You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."

"I think so much of life is overthinking," she added. "The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown.

Joe Maher/Getty

Brown and Bongiovi — the son of musician Jon Bon Joviannounced their engagement on Instagram in April, nearly two years after they first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 by sharing a selfie.

As Brown explained in her latest interview, her fiancé proposed to her with one of her mother's own rings. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal," she said. "I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Brown's parents are "super happy" and "adore" her partner, and they both "come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time," Brown said. Bongiovi's dad Jon is also all for it, too.

The 61-year-old rocker gave the couple a public blessing in May during an appearance on Radio Andy. He and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi notably met in high school themselves.

"His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms,” Brown told the Times. “I’m really grateful to be a part of their world.” 

Brown, who has yet to set a wedding date with Bongiovi, added that she's been “weighing up options” for a wedding dress, with designers contacting her. She's also "having those conversations" about what to do for a last name.

As for her work on-screen, Brown told the Times that she's "definitely ready to wrap up" her time on Stranger Things.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress has been playing Eleven on the Netflix series for four seasons, with the upcoming fifth set to be the last. The show debuted on the platform back in 2016. In May 2023, PEOPLE confirmed that the season's production was postponed amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. The show's creators the Duffer Brothers also announced the delay on Twitter.

"I’m ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up,” Brown told the Times this year before the strike.

“It’s like graduating high school. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Related Articles
Chelsea Griffin
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin Joins the Show's Casting Team, Shares 'Cringey' Sonnet from Her Application (Exclusive)
Bachelor in Paradise season 9 cast
'Bachelorette' Bad Boy Brayden Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Find Out the Full Cast for Season 9!
LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Sleeps with Her Door 'Locked' in Home She Shares with Ex Tom Sandoval: 'I Sleep a Lot Easier'
Melissa Joan Hart, Will Friedle
Melissa Joan Hart Kids About 'Googly Eyes' Teen Fling with 'Boy Meets World's' Will Friedle: 'My Heartthrob'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, Season 15 Reunion, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidors, Andy Cohen, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards Ross
'RHOA' Reunion: 'Incriminating' Texts from Drew Surface as Kandi Accuses Her of 'Gaslighting Ralph'
Nikki Hall and DJ Pauly D celebrating the grand opening of Sugar Factory's new location in Las vegas
Who Is Pauly D's Girlfriend? All About Nikki Hall
Vanderpump Rules -- "Season 10 Reunion Watch Party" -- Pictured: (l-r) Brock Davies, Scheana Shay
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary of Mexico Wedding Ceremony
And Just Like That...Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett
'And Just Like That' Finale Recap: Samantha Returns as Carrie Lets Go of Expectations — and Her Apartment
Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara
Howie Mandel Is Not Actually Trying to Play Matchmaker for Sofía Vergara: 'She Doesn't Need My Help'
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She Felt Like She 'Had to Choose' Between Kody and Their Sons (Exclusive)
Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's 'AGT' Costar Howie Mandel Tries to Play Cupid After Eligible Bachelor Act: 'She's in the Market'
Riverdale Sneak Peek
'Riverdale' Reaches an Important — and Romantic — 'Culmination' in the Series Finale — Watch! (Exclusive)
Jason Tartick Is 'Trying to Barely Survive' amid 'Tidal Waves of Depression' Following Kaitlyn Bristowe Split
Jason Tartick Is 'Trying to Barely Survive' amid 'Tidal Waves of Depression' Following Kaitlyn Bristowe Split
Everything to Know About 'The Bachelor' Star Joey Graziadei
Everything to Know About 'The Bachelor' Star Joey Graziadei
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson Gets Engaged in 'The Bachelorette' Season 20: 'A Man That I Can Love Forever'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CwD12_ksf1w/?img_index=2 Headline: Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown and Wife Beatriz Queiroz Joke They 'Snuck into Italy' for Romantic Honeymoon
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown and Wife Beatriz Queiroz Joke They 'Snuck into Italy' for Romantic Honeymoon