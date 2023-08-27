Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Falling in Love with Fiancé Jake Bongiovi: 'Made Clear Sense to Me'

Millie Bobby Brown knew her fiancé Jake Bongiovi was “the one.”

The Stranger Things actress, 19, gushed about her future spouse, 21, in an interview with The Sunday Times this week, when she revealed that she "knew he was going to be a huge part of my life" the first time they spoke.

"I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side," she said. "You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."

"I think so much of life is overthinking," she added. "The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown. Joe Maher/Getty

Brown and Bongiovi — the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi — announced their engagement on Instagram in April, nearly two years after they first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 by sharing a selfie.

As Brown explained in her latest interview, her fiancé proposed to her with one of her mother's own rings. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal," she said. "I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Brown's parents are "super happy" and "adore" her partner, and they both "come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time," Brown said. Bongiovi's dad Jon is also all for it, too.

The 61-year-old rocker gave the couple a public blessing in May during an appearance on Radio Andy. He and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi notably met in high school themselves.

"His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms,” Brown told the Times. “I’m really grateful to be a part of their world.”

Brown, who has yet to set a wedding date with Bongiovi, added that she's been “weighing up options” for a wedding dress, with designers contacting her. She's also "having those conversations" about what to do for a last name.

As for her work on-screen, Brown told the Times that she's "definitely ready to wrap up" her time on Stranger Things.

The actress has been playing Eleven on the Netflix series for four seasons, with the upcoming fifth set to be the last. The show debuted on the platform back in 2016. In May 2023, PEOPLE confirmed that the season's production was postponed amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. The show's creators the Duffer Brothers also announced the delay on Twitter.

"I’m ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up,” Brown told the Times this year before the strike.

“It’s like graduating high school. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”