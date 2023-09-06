Millie Bobby Brown Wears ‘Married Woman’ T-Shirt Ahead of Her Wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is getting in the mood ahead of her wedding to fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actress, 19, sported a “married woman” T-shirt in a series of new snapshots shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

In the two mirror selfies, Brown wore a white T-shirt printed with the colorful words, "I'm in love with a married woman…My wife!" She also wore a pair of black and gold sunglasses and gold hoop and pearl earrings.

The post also proved that Brown is a Swiftie thanks to her phone case, which features the lyrics from Taylor Swift's track “Anti-Hero.” The case reads, “It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me.”

She captioned the post, “Bluey theme tune playing rent free.”

Millie Bobby Brown. Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Brown and actor Bongiovi, 21, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, got engaged in April. The couple announced their news on Instagram, with Brown posting a black-and-white picture of herself rocking a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

And Swift, 33, also played a part in the announcement, with Brown captioning the photo with lyrics from her song “Lover.” “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi shared a different beachside snapshot of the pair, along with a picture of them looking lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned the post.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown. Monica Schipper/Getty

The duo later celebrated their happy news in June at what appeared to be their engagement party.

At the bash, Brown and Bongiovi posed in front of a sign reading, "Mr and Mrs Bongiovi" in a series of Instagram photos shared by Pete Burkill Hair. The sign was also surrounded by several white balloons in the shape of a heart.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times late last month, Brown opened up about when she knew Bongiovi was “the one.”

Revealing she "knew he was going to be a huge part of my life" the first time they spoke, Brown admitted, "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

“You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

"I think so much of life is overthinking," she added. "The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”



The Enola Holmes star, who is yet to set a wedding date, also told The Sunday Times how her fiancé proposed with one of her mother's rings and it's a piece of jewelry she's "always loved."

"They were in cahoots about the whole proposal," she said. "I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”