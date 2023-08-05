Millie Bobby Brown Shares Sweet Couple Selfie with Her Fiancé: 'I Stan Jake Bongiovi'

The 'Stranger Things' star and son of Jon Bon Jovi announced their engagement in April

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown Posts Sweet Couple Photo: i stan jake bongiovi'
Millie Bobby Brown poses with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in a mirror selfie on Instagram. Photo:

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is Jake Bongiovi’s biggest fan!

The Stranger Things star, 19, showed her fiancé, 21, some love on Instagram Friday with a sweet tribute.

Sharing a mirror selfie of herself and Bongiovi — who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi — Brown captioned her post, “i stan jake bongiovi.”

In the sweet photo, the actress wore a draped yellow off-the-shoulder dress that she paired with simple gold jewelry, a dainty necklace and hoops, and kept her hair in a loose updo.

Next to his fiancée, Bongiovi posed and snapped the adorable pic in a white button-down shirt and simple chain.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown together at the premiere of 'Enola Holmes 2.'.

Monica Schipper/Getty

Brown's latest social media post comes after she shared a carousel documenting her and Bongiovi’s fun-filled trip to Six Flags Over Georgia last month.

“Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia ! thank you for having me,” Brown captioned the post, which was made up of a trio of photos of herself, her younger sister Ava Brown and her fiancé.

Brown first announced her engagement to Bongiovi on Instagram in April.

The Enola Holmes star shared a smiley black-and-white photo of her and Bongiovi embracing, which she captioned with a line from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

Bongiovi posted an engagement announcement of his own, two photos of the young couple by the water, which he simple captioned, “Forever 🤍.”

Several weeks later, Bon Jovi, 61, gave his son his blessing during an appearance on Radio Andy, telling the host, “I don't know if age matters.”

The rocker, who met wife Dorothea Bongiovi in high school, said, “If you find the right partner and you grow together ... my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

Millie Bobby Brown engagement party
Millie Bobby Brown poses with fiancé Jake Bongiovi at what appeared to be an engagement party for the couple.

Instagram/peteburkill

Back in June, in a series of Instagram photos shared by Pete Burkill Hair, the pair appeared to be attending what appeared to be a party celebrating their spring engagement.

In one photo, the couple cozied up in front of a sign that read “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi” alongside heart-shaped balloons.

"Congrats to this beautiful couple!" the post was captioned.

