Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!

The actress stepped out with her parents, fiancé Jake Bongiovi, 'Stranger Things' costar Noah Schnapp and more for a night out in the Big Apple Wednesday

By Jill Lupupa
Updated on June 30, 2023 09:56AM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown leave Don Angie after having dinner with Brown's parents, Kelly and Robert, in New York City on June 28, 2023. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Millie Bobby Brown is switching frocks for slip dresses!

The Damsel actress stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi as they went to dinner with Brown’s parents, Kelly and Robert, at Don Angie in the West Village.

While the loved-up pair were leaving the restaurant, Brown, 19, was pictured wearing a low-cut, leopard-print slip dress with black lace on the top portion and the animal print below. She paired the look with large gold hoop earrings and tan, open-toe wedges.

Seen with her phone in one hand and a pet leash in the other, Brown walked ahead, with Bongiovi, 21, pictured mid-conversation in a white shirt behind her.

The group was also joined by the Stranger Things actress's costar and close friend Noah Schnapp, as well as British actor Gregg Sulkin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022, in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty

Bongiovi and Brown first sparked dating rumors in June 2021. At the time, Jon Bon Jovi's son snapped a selfie with the Enola Holmes actress, captioning the pic, "Bff <3."

Brown announced the pair's engagement on Instagram in April, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair holding each other close. Her stunning diamond ring was also on full display in the shot.

Captioning the post with a Taylor Swift lyric from the song "Lover," Brown wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

That same day, Bongiovi shared a couple of snaps of the pair with the caption, "Forever 🤍."

The British actress recently announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April.

The pair was pictured glowing and beaming at one another at what appeared to be an engagement party, in Instagram photos shared by Pete Burkhill Hair at the beginning of June.

Brown wore a cream-colored, paisley, two-piece set while Bongiovi had on a green suit. The young couple stood in front of a sign that read “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi,” which was surrounded by white balloons arranged in the shape of a heart.

"Congrats to this beautiful couple!" the post's caption read, in part.

Related Articles
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement with a Party
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement 'Bliss' on Jake Bongiovi's Birthday: 'Eternally Holding Your Hand'
Jon Bon Jovi attends Andy Cohen's live broadcast at the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jon Bon Jovi Doesn't Think 'Age Matters' as He Confirms Son Jake Bongiovi's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Western-Inspired Hot Pants with Matching Jacket and Boots
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 01, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Son Happy Birthday by Reposting Jake's Engagement Pic to Millie Bobby Brown
millie bobby brown ring
Millie Bobby Brown Flashes Close-Up of Engagement Ring
Millie Bobby Brown Says 'Howdy 19' During Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles
Millie Bobby Brown Gets 19th Birthday Love from Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'Girl of My Dreams'
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global); British actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' held at The Paris Theater in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Taylor Swift Officially Approves of Millie Bobby Brown Quoting 'Lover' in Her Engagement Announcement
Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019: Hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 03, 2019 in East Hampton, New York
Jon Bon Jovi's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
'Stranger Things' ' Millie Bobby Brown Goes Instagram Official with Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend 2020 Netflix SAG After Party at Sunset Tower on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Noah Schnapp Proclaims His Love for Millie Bobby Brown's Skincare Line: 'The Best'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at 'Enola Holmes 2' N.Y.C. Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to 'Partner for Life' Jake Bongiovi: 'Here's to Another Year with You'
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary