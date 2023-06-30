Millie Bobby Brown is switching frocks for slip dresses!

The Damsel actress stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi as they went to dinner with Brown’s parents, Kelly and Robert, at Don Angie in the West Village.

While the loved-up pair were leaving the restaurant, Brown, 19, was pictured wearing a low-cut, leopard-print slip dress with black lace on the top portion and the animal print below. She paired the look with large gold hoop earrings and tan, open-toe wedges.

Seen with her phone in one hand and a pet leash in the other, Brown walked ahead, with Bongiovi, 21, pictured mid-conversation in a white shirt behind her.

The group was also joined by the Stranger Things actress's costar and close friend Noah Schnapp, as well as British actor Gregg Sulkin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022, in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty

Bongiovi and Brown first sparked dating rumors in June 2021. At the time, Jon Bon Jovi's son snapped a selfie with the Enola Holmes actress, captioning the pic, "Bff <3."

Brown announced the pair's engagement on Instagram in April, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair holding each other close. Her stunning diamond ring was also on full display in the shot.

Captioning the post with a Taylor Swift lyric from the song "Lover," Brown wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

That same day, Bongiovi shared a couple of snaps of the pair with the caption, "Forever 🤍."



The British actress recently announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April.

The pair was pictured glowing and beaming at one another at what appeared to be an engagement party, in Instagram photos shared by Pete Burkhill Hair at the beginning of June.

Brown wore a cream-colored, paisley, two-piece set while Bongiovi had on a green suit. The young couple stood in front of a sign that read “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi,” which was surrounded by white balloons arranged in the shape of a heart.

"Congrats to this beautiful couple!" the post's caption read, in part.