Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement with a Party

The 'Stranger Things' star announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son in April

Published on June 2, 2023 12:42 PM
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are in celebration mode!

The Stranger Things star, 19, and her fiancé, 21, were photographed attending what appeared to be a party for their recent engagement.

In a series of Instagram photos shared by Pete Burkill Hair, the newly engaged couple was all smiles as they posed closely together. Brown wore a cream-colored, paisley, two-piece set while Bongiovi had on a green-colored suit.

One shot featured Brown and Bongiovi standing in front of a sign that read, "Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi," which was surrounded by several white balloons in the shape of a heart.

Millie Bobby Brown engagement party

Instagram/peteburkill

"Congrats to this beautiful couple!" the post's caption read, noting that Pete Burkill styled Brown's hair with göt2b GLUED Blasting Freeze Hairspray "to secure & hold the finished look & Smooth Operator to make @milliebobbybrown’s hair super silky. And the GLUED Water-Resistant Spiking Gel on @jakebongiovi for an ultra strong hold."

The account also noted that Foxy Locks hair extensions were used. Michelle Kelly was credited as the stylist while Buster Knight did the makeup.

Neither Brown nor Bongiovi has shared photos from the occasion. PEOPLE has reached out to their reps for comment.

Millie Bobby Brown engagement party

Instagram/peteburkill

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked dating rumors in June 2021. At the time, Jon Bon Jovi's son snapped a selfie with the Enola Holmes actress, captioning the pic, "bff <3"

The pair then stepped out in New York City later that month, holding hands as they walked the streets.

As their relationship progressed, Brown and Bongiovi continued to share glimpses into their relationship across social media. The Florence by Mills founder, in fact, kicked off 2023 with a loving tribute to Bongiovi.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had!" she wrote alongside the photo carousel, which began with an adorable snap of the couple in a photo booth together. "Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (Bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 Let's do it again but better!"

Millie Bobby Brown engagement party

Instagram/peteburkill

Brown announced the pair's engagement on Instagram in April, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair holding each other close. Her stunning diamond ring was also on full display in the shot.

Captioning the post with a Taylor Swift lyric from the song "Lover," she wrote: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"

That same day, Bongiovi shared a couple of snaps of the pair with the caption: "Forever 🤍"

