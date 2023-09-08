Millie Bobby Brown's Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup and the Results are Hilarious — Watch

Millie Bobby Brown's fiancé Jake Bongiovi might not want to pursue a career as a makeup artist anytime soon...

On Thursday, actor Bongiovi, 21 — who is also the son of Bon Jovi’s Jon Bon Jovi — made his debut on his fianceé’s makeup YouTube channel Florence By Mills, doing the Stranger Things actress’ makeup as he answered questions from fans.

The results weren't the best, though the engaged pair had fun with it.

“Hi everybody, my name’s Jake and this is Millie, as you know, and today I have been asked to do Millie’s makeup, which I am very excited to do,” Bongiovi told viewers at the video's beginning. “This is a first for me putting her makeup on. And yeah, we’re gonna see what happens.”

“Also gonna answer some hot couples questions,” Bongiovi added.

Starting off, Brown, 19, and Bongiovi agreed that he had probably seen her do her makeup around 3,000 times, with Bongiovi even suggesting 5,000.

“So how did we meet?,” Brown asked her fiancé as he started doing her eyebrows.



Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. florence by mills/Youtube

Revealing his first try at doing her eyebrow, Bongiovi answered that they had met on Instagram. He then revealed that they met in person when he picked Brown up at the airport.

After having a second go at doing Brown’s eyebrows, Brown hinted that she needed something on her face beginning with “foun.”



“Foundation! That was my second guess after ‘I don’t know,' ” Bongiovi joked in response.

Answering what his favorite look of Brown was, Bongiovi said that he liked when Brown had “full-glam" on after an event, but changed out of her dress and into a hoodie and his gym shorts. "Aww babe. I love you.” Brown gushed as the two shared a sweet peck.

Taking his turn in asking questions, Bongiovi asked Brown if he had ever given her the “ick," to which the actress stated that he had never. “Once you get the ick, you cannot get rid of it,” Brown explained.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown. Joe Maher/Getty

In the "Get Ready with Millie & Jake" video, Bongiovi also revealed that he was nervous to propose and that “because it’s not a known story, there were many different factors that went into it that were actually life-threatening.”

“If they went awry, it could have been detrimental to your life,” he added as the pair laughed. “But luckily for you it was amazing.”

Bongiovi and Brown got engaged in April and announced their news on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white picture of Brown wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi hugged her on a beach.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. florence by mills/Youtube

After concealer and bronzer, Bongiovi fixed Brown’s face with Florence By Mills cheeky pop blush stick. “What made you want to put the blush on my nose?,” Brown asked, to which Bongiovi jokingly replied: “Just 'cause you’re giving like ‘cold chilly Christmas’, like ‘red nose!' "

Completing her eye makeup with mascara, eyeliner and adding the Be a VIP velvet liquid lipstick — all applied unevenly — the pair unveiled Brown’s finished look to hilarious results.

"I think this is a good night out, kinda like, 'Who is that?' — like, not too much lighting. A darker space," he joked. "You know what I think it's good for? A distanced conversation."

"Yes, I think it probably looks best from miles and miles away," Brown teased, though admitted, "I think it still looks bad," when she tried turning off the light.

Still, many fans couldn't help but gush about the two’s bond in the comment section. “I love how Jake is so dedicated to trying to get it right for Millie! We all need a man like Jake,” one fan commented.

A second said: “WE NEED ANOTHER MAKEUP TUTORIAL FROM JAKE !! BONJILLIE IS THE CUTEST🥹,” while another added, “That’s actually really cute the way he’s trying so hard not to and even when he does the way Mills is like "it’s okay". And yes we do want more makeup tutorial with Jake.”