Millie Bobby Brown's Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup and the Results are Hilarious — Watch

The engaged pair also answered fan questions during the tutorial

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 10:29AM EDT

Millie Bobby Brown's fiancé Jake Bongiovi might not want to pursue a career as a makeup artist anytime soon...

On Thursday, actor Bongiovi, 21 — who is also the son of Bon Jovi’s Jon Bon Jovi — made his debut on his fianceé’s makeup YouTube channel Florence By Mills, doing the Stranger Things actress’ makeup as he answered questions from fans.

The results weren't the best, though the engaged pair had fun with it.

“Hi everybody, my name’s Jake and this is Millie, as you know, and today I have been asked to do Millie’s makeup, which I am very excited to do,” Bongiovi told viewers at the video's beginning. “This is a first for me putting her makeup on. And yeah, we’re gonna see what happens.”

“Also gonna answer some hot couples questions,” Bongiovi added. 

Starting off, Brown, 19, and Bongiovi agreed that he had probably seen her do her makeup around 3,000 times, with Bongiovi even suggesting 5,000.

“So how did we meet?,” Brown asked her fiancé as he started doing her eyebrows.

Millie Bobby Brown and FiancÃ© Jake Bongiovi Do Couples Q&A as He Does Her Make-Up
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

florence by mills/Youtube

Revealing his first try at doing her eyebrow, Bongiovi answered that they had met on Instagram. He then revealed that they met in person when he picked Brown up at the airport. 

After having a second go at doing Brown’s eyebrows, Brown hinted that she needed something on her face beginning with “foun.”

“Foundation! That was my second guess after ‘I don’t know,' ” Bongiovi joked in response.

Answering what his favorite look of Brown was, Bongiovi said that he liked when Brown had “full-glam" on after an event, but changed out of her dress and into a hoodie and his gym shorts. "Aww babe. I love you.” Brown gushed as the two shared a sweet peck. 

Taking his turn in asking questions, Bongiovi asked Brown if he had ever given her the “ick," to which the actress stated that he had never. “Once you get the ick, you cannot get rid of it,” Brown explained.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown.

Joe Maher/Getty

In the "Get Ready with Millie & Jake" video, Bongiovi also revealed that he was nervous to propose and that “because it’s not a known story, there were many different factors that went into it that were actually life-threatening.”

“If they went awry, it could have been detrimental to your life,” he added as the pair laughed. “But luckily for you it was amazing.”

Bongiovi and Brown got engaged in April and announced their news on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white picture of Brown wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi hugged her on a beach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Millie Bobby Brown and FiancÃ© Jake Bongiovi Do Couples Q&A as He Does Her Make-Up
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

florence by mills/Youtube

After concealer and bronzer, Bongiovi fixed Brown’s face with Florence By Mills cheeky pop blush stick. “What made you want to put the blush on my nose?,” Brown asked, to which Bongiovi jokingly replied: “Just 'cause you’re giving like ‘cold chilly Christmas’, like ‘red nose!' "

Completing her eye makeup with mascara, eyeliner and adding the Be a VIP velvet liquid lipstick — all applied unevenly — the pair unveiled Brown’s finished look to hilarious results.

"I think this is a good night out, kinda like, 'Who is that?' — like, not too much lighting. A darker space," he joked. "You know what I think it's good for? A distanced conversation."

"Yes, I think it probably looks best from miles and miles away," Brown teased, though admitted, "I think it still looks bad," when she tried turning off the light.

Still, many fans couldn't help but gush about the two’s bond in the comment section. “I love how Jake is so dedicated to trying to get it right for Millie! We all need a man like Jake,” one fan commented. 

A second said: “WE NEED ANOTHER MAKEUP TUTORIAL FROM JAKE !! BONJILLIE IS THE CUTEST🥹,” while another added, “That’s actually really cute the way he’s trying so hard not to and even when he does the way Mills is like "it’s okay". And yes we do want more makeup tutorial with Jake.”

Related Articles
Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Falling in Love With Fiance Jake Bon Giovi: 'The one thing that made clear sense to me was him'
Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Falling in Love with Fiancé Jake Bongiovi: 'Made Clear Sense to Me'
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre
Millie Bobby Brown Says It's 'So Fun' Planning Wedding to Jake Bongiovi: 'Such an Exciting Time in My Life'
Millie Bobby Brown Posts Sweet Couple Photo: i stan jake bongiovi'
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Sweet Couple Selfie with Her Fiancé: 'I Stan Jake Bongiovi'
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown, and Paige Brown attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown's 3 Siblings: Everything to Know
Andy Cohen and John Mayer attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023
Andy Cohen Hangs with Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi: 'One of These Things Is Not Like the Other'
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement with a Party
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
90 Day: The Last Resort' Goes to Sex Ed with Remote-Controlled Vibrators and a Salt Water Circumcision
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Goes to Sex Ed with Remote-Controlled Vibrators and a Salt Water Circumcision
Millie Bobby Brown and FiancÃ© Jake Bongiovi Have Fun Day at Six Flags Theme Park: âHad the Best Timeâ
Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Have 'Best Time' at Six Flags Over Georgia
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Very Relatable Beauty Fail from the Early 2000s
Love Is Blind's Brett Blushes as Wife Tiffany Gushes About His '8-Pack' Abs: 'This Man Is Chiseled'
Love Is Blind's Brett Blushes as Wife Tiffany Raves About His '8-Pack' Abs: 'This Man Is Chiseled' (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement 'Bliss' on Jake Bongiovi's Birthday: 'Eternally Holding Your Hand'
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-Energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
Kathy Griffin tattoos her lips
Kathy Griffin Says It Was 'Painful to Laugh' After Lip Tattoo: 'Didn’t Know It Would Be That Bad' (Exclusive)
Kathy Griffin tattoos her lips
Kathy Griffin Gets Her Lips Tattooed, Friends Are Shocked by Her 'Swollen' Appearance