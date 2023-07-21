Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Have 'Best Time' at Six Flags Over Georgia

Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying some theme park fun with her fiancé Jake Bonjiovi!

The Stranger Things actress, 19, and her husband-to-be, 21, enjoyed a fun trip to Six Flags Over Georgia with family and friends on Thursday, complete with candy, basketball and fun outfits.

“Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia ! thank you for having me,” Brown captioned a carousel of images from the day, adding a series of fun theme-parked related emojis.

The series of photos began with a sweet image of Brown and her younger sister Ava Brown walking through the Georgia theme park sporting World Wrestling Federation capes in pink and red.

Next, Brown shared a pic of herself and Bonjiovi grinning as he dipped one hand into a cup brimming with candy held by the actress.

Millie Bobby Brown has fun day at Six Flags Over Georgia. Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

When she wasn’t having her sweet treats raided by her fiance — the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in April — Brown took the time to shoot some hoops. The final image in the carousel showed the actress taking part in a basketball carnival game wearing a blue cap, shorts and a striped cropped top.

On her Instagram Story, Brown also shared a smiling photo of herself seated with Ava and several friends on a rollercoaster, in front of what appeared to be staff from the theme park.



“A special thanks to these guys for making our day extra memorable,” she wrote across the image.

Millie Bobbie Brown has fun day at Six Flags Over Georgia. Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

The sweet trip comes after Bobby Brown and Bonjiovi were photographed attending what appeared to be a party for their recent engagement back in June.



In a series of Instagram photos shared by Pete Burkill Hair, the newly engaged couple was all smiles as they posed closely together. Brown wore a cream-colored, paisley, two-piece set while Bongiovi had on a green-colored suit.

One shot featured Brown and Bongiovi standing in front of a sign that read, "Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi," which was surrounded by several white balloons in the shape of a heart.

Millie Bobby Brown has fun day at Six Flags Over Georgia. Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

"Congrats to this beautiful couple!" the post's caption read, noting that Pete Burkill styled Brown's hair with göt2b GLUED Blasting Freeze Hairspray "to secure & hold the finished look & Smooth Operator to make @milliebobbybrown’s hair super silky. And the GLUED Water-Resistant Spiking Gel on @jakebongiovi for an ultra strong hold."

The account also noted that Foxy Locks hair extensions were used. Michelle Kelly was credited as the stylist while Buster Knight did the makeup. Neither Brown nor Bongiovi has shared photos from the occasion. PEOPLE reached out to their reps for comment at the time.







