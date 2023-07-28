Lifestyle Style Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-Energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie The actress shared a Barbie-inspired selfie on Instagram Thursday By Jenny Haward Jenny Haward Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 08:41AM EDT Trending Videos Millie Bobby Brown channels her 'Ken-energy' in 'Barbie' makeup selfie. Photo: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram Millie Bobby Brown is all about the “ken-ergy” The Stranger Things star sported some Barbie-inspired pink make-up on Instagram Thursday but revealed it was actually the famous doll’s beau who inspired the look. “It’s giving ken-ergy,” Brown, 19, wrote in the post’s caption. While Brown didn’t elaborate, she nailed the Barbie look with eyeshadow, blush and lipstick in subtle shades of pink. A bold crocheted top in deep pink completed her ‘ken-ergetic” ensemble. “She’s definitely seen the Barbie movie,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Brown’s post, while another referenced the movie’s poster campaign. “This Barbie is an (iconic) actress” the user said. Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement with a Party Earlier this month, Ryan Gosling spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his “Ken-ergy” and said that he doesn't consider it "an insult at all!" that his Gray Man costar Chris Evans' character refers to Gosling's character in the Netflix action-thriller as a "Ken doll." "I'm proud of that," Gosling said, joking, "I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously." Meanwhile, Brown has recently been enjoying herself with husband-to-be, Jake Bonjiovi. The couple visited Six Flags Over Georgia with family and friends on July 20, complete with candy, basketball and fun outfits. Millie Bobby Brown channels her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie pink makeup selfie. Millie Bobby Brown Instagram Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Have 'Best Time' at Six Flags Over Georgia “Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia ! thank you for having me,” Brown captioned a carousel of images from the day, adding a series of fun theme-parked related emojis. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The series of photos began with a sweet image of Brown and her younger sister Ava Brown walking through the Georgia theme park sporting World Wrestling Federation capes in pink and red. Next, Brown shared a pic of herself and Bonjiovi, 21, grinning as he dipped one hand into a cup brimming with candy held by the actress. When she wasn’t having her sweet treats raided by her fiancé — the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in April — Brown took the time to shoot some hoops. The final image in the carousel showed the actress taking part in a basketball carnival game wearing a blue cap, shorts and a striped cropped top. On her Instagram Story, Brown also shared a smiling photo of herself seated with Ava and several friends on a rollercoaster, in front of what appeared to be staff from the theme park.“A special thanks to these guys for making our day extra memorable,” she wrote across the image.