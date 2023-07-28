Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-Energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie

The actress shared a Barbie-inspired selfie on Instagram Thursday

By
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 08:41AM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
Millie Bobby Brown channels her 'Ken-energy' in 'Barbie' makeup selfie. Photo:

Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is all about the “ken-ergy”

The Stranger Things star sported some Barbie-inspired pink make-up on Instagram Thursday but revealed it was actually the famous doll’s beau who inspired the look.

“It’s giving ken-ergy,” Brown, 19, wrote in the post’s caption.

While Brown didn’t elaborate, she nailed the Barbie look with eyeshadow, blush and lipstick in subtle shades of pink. A bold crocheted top in deep pink completed her ‘ken-ergetic” ensemble.

“She’s definitely seen the Barbie movie,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Brown’s post, while another referenced the movie’s poster campaign. “This Barbie is an (iconic) actress🩷” the user said. 

Earlier this month, Ryan Gosling spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his “Ken-ergy” and said that he doesn't consider it "an insult at all!" that his Gray Man costar Chris Evans' character refers to Gosling's character in the Netflix action-thriller as a "Ken doll."

"I'm proud of that," Gosling said, joking, "I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously."

Meanwhile, Brown has recently been enjoying herself with husband-to-be, Jake Bonjiovi. The couple visited Six Flags Over Georgia with family and friends on July 20, complete with candy, basketball and fun outfits.

Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
Millie Bobby Brown channels her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie pink makeup selfie.

Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

“Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia ! thank you for having me,” Brown captioned a carousel of images from the day, adding a series of fun theme-parked related emojis. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The series of photos began with a sweet image of Brown and her younger sister Ava Brown walking through the Georgia theme park sporting World Wrestling Federation capes in pink and red.

Next, Brown shared a pic of herself and Bonjiovi, 21, grinning as he dipped one hand into a cup brimming with candy held by the actress. 

When she wasn’t having her sweet treats raided by her fiancé — the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in April — Brown took the time to shoot some hoops. The final image in the carousel showed the actress taking part in a basketball carnival game wearing a blue cap, shorts and a striped cropped top.

On her Instagram Story, Brown also shared a smiling photo of herself seated with Ava and several friends on a rollercoaster, in front of what appeared to be staff from the theme park.

“A special thanks to these guys for making our day extra memorable,” she wrote across the image. 







Related Articles
Millie Bobby Brown and FiancÃ© Jake Bongiovi Have Fun Day at Six Flags Theme Park: âHad the Best Timeâ
Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Have 'Best Time' at Six Flags Over Georgia
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Praises Fellow Ken Ryan Gosling as 'the Best Human in Every Way'
Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Premiere Look Included a Sweet and Subtle Nod to Eva Mendes
Tyra Banks Lifesize
Tyra Banks Channels Her Iconic 'Life-Size' Character Eve as She Celebrates 'Barbie' Release
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and a "Barbie" Screening
Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie
Is 'Barbie' for Kids? What to Know Before Bringing the Family to See the PG-13-Rated Movie
Dua Lipa Shares Behind-The-Scenes Barbie Cast Pic: See The Photo!
Dua Lipa Shares Behind-the-Scenes 'Barbie' Cast Pic amid Film's Opening Weekend — See the Photo!
barbara corcoran dresses as barbie
Barbara Corcoran Wears Every Shade of Pink to Transform Into Barbie for Fun Instagram Video: ‘Hi Barbie!’
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
All the Amazing Outfits from the 'Barbie' Movie Premiere
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros.
Margot Robbie Wears an Archival Chanel Look in ‘Barbie’ That Was First Worn by Claudia Schiffer
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie instagram
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
'Barbie' PEOPLE Review: Margot Robbie Is a Doll for the Ages but Ryan Gosling Steals the Movie
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Right-Wing Backlash and Reveals How She Knew Ryan Gosling was Her Perfect Ken
Margot Robbie Nail Looks
15 Margot Robbie Nail Looks to Inspire Your Barbiecore Manicure
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Says 'It Means Everything' to Have Eva Mendes Support Him as Ken in 'Barbie' Movie
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: 'Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party'