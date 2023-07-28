Millie Bobby Brown is all about the “ken-ergy”

The Stranger Things star sported some Barbie-inspired pink make-up on Instagram Thursday but revealed it was actually the famous doll’s beau who inspired the look.

“It’s giving ken-ergy,” Brown, 19, wrote in the post’s caption.

While Brown didn’t elaborate, she nailed the Barbie look with eyeshadow, blush and lipstick in subtle shades of pink. A bold crocheted top in deep pink completed her ‘ken-ergetic” ensemble.

“She’s definitely seen the Barbie movie,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Brown’s post, while another referenced the movie’s poster campaign. “This Barbie is an (iconic) actress🩷” the user said.

Earlier this month, Ryan Gosling spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his “Ken-ergy” and said that he doesn't consider it "an insult at all!" that his Gray Man costar Chris Evans' character refers to Gosling's character in the Netflix action-thriller as a "Ken doll."

"I'm proud of that," Gosling said, joking, "I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously."

Meanwhile, Brown has recently been enjoying herself with husband-to-be, Jake Bonjiovi. The couple visited Six Flags Over Georgia with family and friends on July 20, complete with candy, basketball and fun outfits.

Millie Bobby Brown channels her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie pink makeup selfie. Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

“Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia ! thank you for having me,” Brown captioned a carousel of images from the day, adding a series of fun theme-parked related emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The series of photos began with a sweet image of Brown and her younger sister Ava Brown walking through the Georgia theme park sporting World Wrestling Federation capes in pink and red.

Next, Brown shared a pic of herself and Bonjiovi, 21, grinning as he dipped one hand into a cup brimming with candy held by the actress.

When she wasn’t having her sweet treats raided by her fiancé — the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in April — Brown took the time to shoot some hoops. The final image in the carousel showed the actress taking part in a basketball carnival game wearing a blue cap, shorts and a striped cropped top.

On her Instagram Story, Brown also shared a smiling photo of herself seated with Ava and several friends on a rollercoaster, in front of what appeared to be staff from the theme park.



“A special thanks to these guys for making our day extra memorable,” she wrote across the image.













