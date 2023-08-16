Millie Bobby Brown’s Team 'Censors' Her Social Media to Be More Positive and to 'Protect' Her Mental Health

“I personally feel it wasn’t adding anything to my life,” the 'Stranger Things' actress said of frequently using social media

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 04:30PM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is very particular about her social media use.

The Stranger Things actress, 19, spoke to Women’s Wear Daily about how her team curates her social media feeds in order to “protect” her mental health after realizing it was taking a toll on her.

“I personally feel it wasn’t adding anything to my life. And I felt positive when I didn’t have it on my phone,” she told the outlet. “I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom [without social media].”

“I just feel better for it,” she added. “But that doesn’t mean that the good social media I don’t get to see: I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards
Millie Bobby Brown.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Brown has previously spoken up about “shutting down” after being under so much pressure and receiving so much criticism online after growing up in the spotlight.

"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," she told Allure in her September 2022 cover story. "Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'"

Admitting to "loneliness" and struggles with "self-identity", Brown said she was able to face those challenges with the help of friends and family who've encouraged her to "develop" within herself.

“I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped,” she said at the time. “It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did.”

Related Articles
12-Year-Old Boy Who Was Told He's 'Exaggerating' Symptoms Paralyzed Moments After Being Discharged from Hospital
12-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed Moments After Leaving Hospital Where Doctors Thought He Was 'Exaggerating' Symptoms
The View's Sara Haines Talks About Her Anxiety: 'I Feel a Bit Stuck
The View's Sara Haines Opens Up About Her Anxiety: 'I Feel a Bit Stuck'
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards
Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'Ready' for 'Stranger Things' to End: Time to 'Blossom and Flourish'
Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel from Holding Her Baby
Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome from Holding Her Baby — But She Won't Let It Stop Her from Hitting the Gym
Lexi Reed Weight Loss
Lexi Reed Reveals 42-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Feels So Good to Be Back on Track’
Christopher Meloni Reflects on 'Dark' Impact of Lyme Disease
Christopher Meloni Stars in New Lyme Disease PSA, Reflects on Its 'Dark' Impact on His Family (Exclusive)
Jenna Jameson Talks Her Weight Loss Journey Through Keto and Intermittent Fasting
Jenna Jameson Attributes Recent Weight Loss to Keto, Intermittent Fasting: ‘The Weight’s Falling Off’
Nate Berkus Reveals Psoriasis Diagnosis After Nearly a Decade: âIt Can Be Depressingâ
Nate Berkus Reveals Psoriasis Diagnosis After Nearly a Decade: 'It Can Be Depressing' (Exclusive)
Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Christina Applegate Spreads Her “FU MS” Message Two Years After Diagnosis Through Cane Collaboration (Exclusive)
Katie Stevens Opens Up About Living with Postpartum Depression After June Birth of Daughter Rome
'The Bold Type' Star Katie Stevens Talks Living with Postpartum Depression After Daughter's Birth
Hoda Kotb on Monday, July 31, 2023
Hoda Kotb Says She Isn’t 'Worried' About Aging: '59 Is an Amazing Year'
The Little Market`s International Women`s Day Event -PICTURED: Tiffani Thiessen 2020
Tiffani Thiessen, 49 Says the Key to Looking Good at Her Age Is ‘Self-Love’ and 'Not Giving a S---'
Emma Heming Willis Gives Caregiver Update
Emma Heming Willis on Caregiving: 'When We Are Not Looking After Ourselves, We Are No Good to the People We Love'
Image
Tracy Morgan Reveals He’s Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'It Cuts My Appetite in Half'
Daniel Doctoroff, chief executive officer of Bloomberg LP, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference
Michael Bloomberg's Former Deputy Mayor Was Raising $250 Million for ALS Research — Then He Was Diagnosed (Exclusive)
Shannen Doherty looks in great spirits as she enjoys her holiday with friends in Nerano, Italy.
Shannen Doherty Enjoys Italian Getaway amid Ongoing Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis