Millie Bobby Brown is very particular about her social media use.

The Stranger Things actress, 19, spoke to Women’s Wear Daily about how her team curates her social media feeds in order to “protect” her mental health after realizing it was taking a toll on her.

“I personally feel it wasn’t adding anything to my life. And I felt positive when I didn’t have it on my phone,” she told the outlet. “I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom [without social media].”

“I just feel better for it,” she added. “But that doesn’t mean that the good social media I don’t get to see: I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Millie Bobby Brown. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Brown has previously spoken up about “shutting down” after being under so much pressure and receiving so much criticism online after growing up in the spotlight.

"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," she told Allure in her September 2022 cover story. "Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'"

Admitting to "loneliness" and struggles with "self-identity", Brown said she was able to face those challenges with the help of friends and family who've encouraged her to "develop" within herself.

“I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped,” she said at the time. “It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did.”