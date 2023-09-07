Miley Cyrus Crashes Mom Tish Cyrus’ Hawaii Honeymoon with New Husband Dominic Purcell — See the Photo!

Tish Cyrus tied the knot with the 'Prison Break' actor in Maui on Aug. 19, and Miley served as her maid of honor

By Lizzy Rosenberg
Published on September 7, 2023 06:19PM EDT
Miley Cyrus rocks a stunning black bikini as she dives into the crystal-clear waters for some snorkeling fun during her mother Tish's Hawaiian honeymoon with Dominic Purcell.
Photo:

BACKGRID

Tish Cyrus and her new husband Dominic Purcel welcomed an unlikely visitor on their honeymoon in Hawaii: Tish’s daughter Miley Cyrus.

In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, Miley joins the newlyweds on a snorkel excursion on the Big Island—she and Tish, 56, were both donning snorkel masks and flippers, while Dominic, 53, appears to be guiding them into the water. In another photo, Miley was photographed in a black bikini for the aquatic adventure, while Tish wore a blue bikini, a matching baseball hat and a white cover-up.

Tish and Dominic tied the knot in an intimate poolside ceremony in Miley's backyard in Malibu on Aug. 19, 2023. Miley was one of Tish’s bridesmaids, and she even walked Tish down the aisle. Two of Miley’s siblings, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, reportedly attended the ceremony as well.

Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Dominic Purcell/instagram

“It was like I was in a fairy tale,” the bride told Vogue of the big day. “The most romantic fairy tale you could ever imagine.”

Tish wore two dresses—starting with a strapless lace number during the ceremony, and a silk ruched dress and a white faux jacket for nighttime festivities. She had some help planning the event from coordinators Edgar Hayrapetyan and Pat Pedraja.

Tish announced her engagement to the British-Australian actor in April, and went Instagram official in November 2022.

Shortly after posting the Instagram Story, which showed Tish and Dominic snuggling together poolside, she posted a quote that read: "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!"

