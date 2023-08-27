Miley Cyrus Is 'Sharing Untold Stories' About Her Life in New TikTok Series: 'Let's Start at the Beginning'

Miley Cyrus is ready to open up.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the actress and singer, 30, revealed that she's kicking off a new TikTok series that will have her “looking back" on her life and "sharing untold stories" from her past. She said the series is inspired by her new single, "Used to Be Young," which dropped on Friday.

Cyrus promised to “start at the beginning” of her story in 1992 and trace the course of her three decades of life, including offering new details about some of her most memorable moments.

“Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born,” she wrote in the post's caption, teasing the series. “But before Hannah there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

She urged her fans to "follow along on my TikTok page over the next few days" to catch new updates in the series.

In a video clip accompanying her Instagram announcement on Saturday, Cyrus revisited her role in the 2009 movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ book The Last Song — where she met her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

“I’m just your average teen with 250 individual hair extensions,” the "Wrecking Ball" singer joked as she held up a photo of one of the movie's most memorable scenes where she’d zoomed in on her then-15-year-old self.



Miley Cyrus released her new single "Used to Be Young" on Friday. NOUA UNU Studio

In one of several videos posted on TikTok Saturday as part of the tell-all series, Cyrus revealed more about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who had the No. 1 country song in 1992, the year she was born.

"My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like in a house with a family who was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also," Miley said in the clip. "That’s something that my dad didn’t have."

As she reflected on the differences between her and her father’s relationship with fame, the “Flowers” singer got emotional.

"Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star,” she said before wiping away tears. “It makes me emotional, so I think that’s the difference."

Cyrus is also in storytelling mode in her new Hulu special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), which premiered Thursday. One moment she addressed was her very public feud with Sinéad O’Connor, which resulted from a letter the Irish singer wrote in the wake of the release of Cyrus' “Wrecking Ball” music video in 2013. In the letter, O’Connor — who died suddenly at age 56 last month — wrote that she was “extremely concerned” for Cyrus, who she said was “pimping” herself out.

Cyrus then mocked O’Connor in a series of tweets, comparing her to actress Amanda Bynes, who was publicly experiencing mental health struggles at the time.

In the Hulu special, Cyrus expressed regret and admitted she had “no idea about the fragile mental state” that O’Connor was in. “I was also only 20 years old,” she said. “So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much.”

"All that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea, and even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just men in power’s idea of me and they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was. And it was. And it is. And I still love it.”

Miley Cyrus released her new single, "Used to Be Young," on Friday. NOUA UNU Studio

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cyrus added, "At the time when I made ‘Wrecking Ball,’ I was expecting for there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before.”

She concluded with a shout-out to O'Connor as she said, “God bless Sinéad O’Connor for real, in all seriousness,” before she performed a rendition of her song “Wonder Woman” and dedicated it to the Irish musician.

Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) is streaming now on Hulu.

