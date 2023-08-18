Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez Share Cute Instagram Stories About Releasing Music on the Same Day: 'Excited'

Millennials are finally getting the best of both worlds!

On Friday, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez shared a cute Instagram Story exchange to announce exciting news. The former Disney channel stars will both be releasing new music next Friday.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez promote their new singles. Selena Gomez/Instagram

“@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day,” Gomez, 31, wrote in an Instagram Story post. “We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!”

The text accompanied a clip of Gomez appearing on an episode of Cyrus’ hit television series Hannah Montana as rival Mikayla Skeech to highlight the coincidence. In the episode, the teens engaged in a hilariously catty exchange as they answered phones at a telethon. While seated next to one another, Gomez called Cyrus to let out a few witty jabs.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez promote their new singles. Miley Cyrus/Instagram

“Hey, what’s up? It’s Hannah Montana. What would you like to give?” the fictional teen superstar asked while answering a call. “I’d like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch,” Gomez’s character replied.

“Selena and Miley announcing new singles within 1 hour of each other,” Cyrus, 30, joked on her Instagram Story post of the same throwback video. She also used the title of the track “Used to be Young” to reiterate the fact that they two have known each other for quite some time. Their TV shows — Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place — aired on the Disney channel during their early teen years in the early 2000s.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez promote their new singles. Miley Cyrus/Instagram

“I decided to release ‘Used to be Young’ on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career,” the Bolt star explained in a snippet uploaded to her main page on Friday. Several other posts promoted the upcoming release as well.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez captioned a promo image for a new track on Thursday. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The ladies’ epic social media promo isn’t the only time the Disney stars have come together in recent years. In April 2020, the Only Murders in the Building actress opened up to Cyrus about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus in 2008. K Mazur/TCA 2008/WireImage

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez admitted to Cyrus on an episode of the Instagram series Bright Minded. “And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”"

Later in the show, Cyrus recalled how the two were able to reconnect and what it meant to her to reestablish that friendship. “I’m just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” Cyrus said during their chat. “And that’s enough. Connecting with people and letting them know that you’re there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough.”

Miley Cyrus (top) and Selena Gomez (bottom). Instagram

The women also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, which was in the early stages at that time. Gomez added that she saw people, including some of her relatives “not take it as seriously as they should.” After recognizing the efforts of healthcare providers who were “literally sacrificing their lives,” she revealed that she had donated money to hospitals, including Cedars-Sinai, where she was diagnosed with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant.

