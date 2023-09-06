Miley Cyrus Reveals When She Knew Her and Liam Hemsworth's Marriage Was 'No Longer Going to Work'

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her marriage with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

After speaking candidly about moments in her career that were once deemed as controversial in her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series, the superstar, 30, took a moment to “slow down” and discuss something she called “actually serious.”

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, the “Flowers” singer revealed when she knew her marriage to the Australian actor, 33, was over.

The pop star explained that it was at Glastonbury music festival in June 2019 that she had the revelation. “Glastonbury was in June,” Cyrus said, “which was when the decision had been made.”

She explained that, although they had been together since 2010, their wedding in December 2018 came after tragedy struck their relationship when the November 2018 California wildfires destroyed their home. “Me and Liam’s commitment to being married, of course came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” the singer-songwriter said.

The “Midnight Sky” artist continued, “The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

Cyrus also revealed what she’s since learned from that decision. “That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first,” she added candidly. “I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first.”

Several months after Cyrus’ Glastonbury performance, Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019 and the two eventually reached an official settlement in early 2020.

On the "Used to Be Young" series, which Cyrus has been sharing online since late August in support of her new single of the same name, the “Wrecking Ball” singer has also spoken about sweet moments from her relationship with Hemsworth.

In one clip, she opened up about when they met on the set of the 2010 romance film The Last Song. “I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life,” the former Hannah Montana star said. “So, the chemistry was undeniable and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship.”

She also talked about the home the couple used to share in Malibu, explaining that she worked on her first album, 2007’s Meet Miley Cyrus, there with producer Matthew Wilder.

In the TikTok, she said, “The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist, and so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down.”

"That house had so much magic to it," Cyrus added. "It ended up really changing my life."

