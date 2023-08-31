Miley Cyrus ditched her movie premiere for something essential: dinner at the Cheesecake Factory.

In a TikTok video shared Thursday, the “Flowers” singer discussed a nostalgic outing with fellow Disney stars to the restaurant at the Hannah Montana: The Movie premiere in 2009. The clip is from her "Used to Be Young" video series, where the actress has been “sharing untold stories” from her past.

“This picture has become a meme where it says ‘Be the Miley of your friend group,’ ” Cyrus, 30, said at the start of the clip, flipping around an iPad to show a picture of herself with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Emily Osment from 2009.

In the throwback shot, Swift, Lovato and Osment are all in heels, glitzy dresses and full glam hair and makeup while Cyrus is wearing sweatpants, a cardigan and bedazzled Ugg boots. All four then-teens have their arms around one another.

“If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” she said bluntly before showing the photo again. “I mean, hello?”

Miley Cyrus Recalls Leaving the Hannah Montana Movie Premiere. mileycyrus/TikTok

Cyrus mistakenly attributed the stars’ outfits to having come from the Grammys but Swift, Lovato and Osment’s outfits all match what they wore to the movie premiere for Hannah Montana: The Movie. The trio all starred in the movie together.

“Me and Emily and Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory,” she laughed, explaining the girl gang's destination in the photo. “These are some classy ladies.”

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift at Hannah Montana Movie premiere in April 2009. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Cyrus has been sharing clips on TikTok as part of her "Used to Be Young" series all week. The series, which celebrates the release of her song of the same name, sees her “start at the beginning” of her story in 1992. The videos also reflect on her three decades of life.

In a press release for the new single, Cyrus said, "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future."