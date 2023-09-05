Miley Cyrus Recalls Playfully 'Flirting' with Ariana Grande During 2015 Duet: 'She Was a Little Scared'

Miley Cyrus can't resist a little flirting — especially not with Ariana Grande.

In a new TikTok posted Tuesday, the "Used to Be Young" singer-songwriter looked back on her 2015 cover performance of Crowded House's 1986 classic "Don't Dream It's Over" with Grande as part of her Backyard Sessions series and spoke about their lasting friendship.

"This is as serious as it can be, me and Ariana Grande performing in onesies in the backyard," said Cyrus, 30, as she revisited the performance, which has amassed over 114 million views on YouTube, for the TikTok clip.

"I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared," added the pop star, who asked Grande, 30, questions about her animal onesie in the video and caused her to miss one of her singing cues — but they laughed it off.

"We were having fun," continued Cyrus. "Ariana's a real friend. There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn't come through, and same thing for me with her."

The two stars have collaborated several times throughout their careers, with the "Don't Dream It's Over" cover marking the first. They sang the Crowded House hit together once again at Grande's 2017 One Love Manchester benefit concert which aided victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that followed her then-recent concert.

Cyrus and Grande linked up once more in 2019 for the collaborative single "Don't Call Me Angel" with Lana Del Rey, which appeared in the Charlie's Angels remake released the same year.

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty

In a 2018 interview with The Howard Stern Show, Cyrus opened up about her friendship with Grande noting that they've been there for each other in times of need. "I feel like people have these friendships that are really based on, 'Hey, you know, you're famous. I'm famous, and if we come together, we're like so famous,'" she said.

"It's really stupid, and it's not really a real friendship, and you probably talk where everyone can see it more than you talk privately," added the star. "If I ever see anything, and I never even know if it's true or not, 'cause people say crazy s--- about me all the time, but I'll just text her and say, 'You know, I'm really thinking about you, and if you ever want to talk to me...'"

"She's kind of one of my favorite artists right now," continued Cyrus of Grande.