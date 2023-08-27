Miley Cyrus Reacts to Adele Calling Her a 'Legend' During Las Vegas Residency: 'This Means the World'

Adele is a member of the Miley Cyrus fan club.

At the “Hello” singer’s Friday show in Las Vegas — the latest concert in her 68-show residency, Weekends with Adele — she gave a heartfelt shoutout to Cyrus, 30, and her new song, “Used to Be Young.”

In footage from the show shared by a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Grammy winner, 35, addressed the Las Vegas crowd and revealed that she had been playing the tearjerking track on repeat since its release earlier that day.

“I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song … whew, might make me tear up right now,” she said, holding back emotion.

Of the sentimental song, which, in Cyrus’ words, is about “honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become,” Adele said: “I absolutely love it. I think it’s amazing.”

“I think she’s such a legend and I love her,” she added of the “Midnight Sky” singer.

The Plastic Hearts songstress responded to the sweet shoutout on X (Twitter) — and revealed that Adele’s love for “Used to Be Young” may be more than mere coincidence.

“[Adele], I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it,” Cyrus penned. “This means the world to me. I love you.”

“Mission accomplished,” she added.

Adele performing on stage in Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD

Adele is not the only star who has been resonating with the song, whose chorus goes: “I know I used to be crazy, I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young.”

Diane Keaton shared a slideshow of photos from her youth set to the new track on Instagram along with the caption: “HERE’S TO MILEY. ❤️.”

The “Party in the U.S.A” singer not only noticed Keaton's tribute but also responded: “I appreciate you deeply. This is so moving and exactly why I made this song.”

Like Adele, Cyrus said that Keaton, 77, was on her mind while she penned the tune.

"I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, ‘all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical,” she wrote. “I love you. Thank you.”

After releasing the song on Aug. 25, Cyrus shared an explanation about the inspiration behind “Used to Be Young” on X, writing: "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future.”

She continued: “I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley.”

Miley Cyrus performing on stage. Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

In the emotional, stripped-down music video that accompanies the song, the pop star paid subtle tribute to the past she croons about. Underneath a sparkling, red corset, Cyrus donned a Mickey Mouse shirt — a nod to her childhood Disney fame.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer catapulted to fame through her role on Disney Channel network series Hannah Montana, which debuted in 2006 and ran for nearly 100 episodes until 2011.

Though, as demonstrated by “Used to Be Young,” Cyrus is looking toward the future, not the past, she did say in a 2020 radio interview that she would consider stepping back into Hannah’s high heels at some point.

“I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point,” she said of the iconic character on the Carolina with Greg T in the Morning. “She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana.”

"But that's sometime in the future and hopefully, I'm directing it,” she added.

