Miley Cyrus' Mickey Mouse Shirt Pays Tribute to Her Disney Past in Emotional 'Used to Be Young' Video

Miley Cyrus is paying tribute to her past in order to look forward to her future.

In the music video for her latest single, "Used to Be Young," the Disney Channel alum, 30, sings about personal development while wearing a white Mickey Mouse shirt underneath a sparkling, bright red corset.

"This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future," wrote Cyrus on Twitter, now known as X, while announcing its premiere on Friday. "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley."

Fans may remember the performer got her start as an actress on the Disney Channel network series Hannah Montana, in which she portrayed small-town teen Miley Stewart who lived a double life in Los Angeles by transforming herself into famous pop singer Hannah Montana at night. The series debuted in 2006 and ran for 98 episodes until the series finale in 2011.

The distressed Maison Margiela tank Cyrus wears in the video gives a subtle nod to the performer's past and evolution, and according to V Magazine, is one of many one-of-a-kind pieces created by iconic fashion designers for Disney's 100-year celebration.

Maison Margiela Fall 2023 Runway. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The top first made its debut at Margiela's Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show and was worn by Cyrus with her hair in loose waves and subtle pink and green eye makeup.

As for whether Cyrus would ever step back into the shoes of her Disney Channel character, she shared during a virtual appearance on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show in 2020: "I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana. But that's sometime in the future and hopefully, I'm directing it.”