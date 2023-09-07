Miley Cyrus has been through a lot, and she's not holding back.

On Tuesday, Cyrus revealed in her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series that she filmed a traumatic Black Mirror scene in South Africa while her Malibu home was simultaneously burning down.

“I was filming ‘Black Mirror’ and while I was there the fires happened in Malibu,” Cyrus said in the video. “I was in South Africa but [the episode] was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip."

Cyrus added that she ended up experiencing anxious episodes thereafter.



"Two or three years later after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I had this anxiety attack with a vision attached where I was strapped down to a gurney," she said.

“I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform, and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense,” she added. “But actually as my house was burning I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed [filming ‘Black Mirror’]."



Alongside her interview, Cyrus featured a scene from Season 5 of Black Mirror where her character Ashley O, a pop star who is cloned into a robotic doll, is strapped down to a medical bed while experiencing a panic attack.



“I found out that my house had burned to the ground, and this was the next day of [filming],” Cyrus said, explaining that she filmed the music video for Ashley O’s single “On a Roll” the day after the Malibu fire took her home.



Miley Cyrus. Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

The "Flowers" singer has been opening up about moments in her career that were once deemed as controversial in her "Used to Be Young" video series.

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, the actress/singer discussed how she knew her marriage with Liam Hemsworth was over.

Cyrus said she had the revelation at Glastonbury music festival in June 2019.

“Glastonbury was in June,” Cyrus said, “which was when the decision had been made.”

She noted that while they had been together since 2010, their wedding in December 2018 came after they both dealt with the tragic fallout of the November 2018 California wildfires, which destroyed their home.

“Me and Liam’s commitment to being married, of course came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” she said of her relationship with the Australian actor, 33.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2019. Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

Cyrus added, “The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

She also explained what she took away from making that decision. “That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first,” she added candidly. “I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first."

Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019 and the two eventually reached an official settlement in early 2020.

