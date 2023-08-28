Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Doesn't Want to Go on Tour: 'It Erases My Humanity and My Connection'

Miley Cyrus has further elaborated on why touring just isn't "healthy" for her.

In her "Used to Be Young" TikTok interview series — following the release of her single of the same name on Friday, Aug. 25 — the "Flowers" singer shared how much being on the road has taken a toll on her.

"What people don’t really understand about touring is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life," Cyrus, 30, said in a TikTok video posted on Sunday. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest."

She added, "There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off."

"Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority," she concluded.

In May, Cyrus told British Vogue that she doesn't have a "desire" to go on tour due to a lack of "connection" and "safety," and she posted to Twitter shortly after to clarify her comments.

"For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win," Cyrus wrote in a statement. "Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."

The musician continued, "I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too," Cyrus assured fans, before referencing the title of her latest album. "Love you forever , I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."



Miley Cyrus. Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Cyrus revealed that she was starting a new TikTok series where she'd be “looking back" on her life and "sharing untold stories" from her past. She said the series is inspired by her new single, "Used to Be Young," which dropped on Friday.

Cyrus promised to “start at the beginning” of her story in 1992 and trace the course of her three decades of life, including offering new details about some of her most memorable moments.

“Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born,” she wrote in the post's caption, teasing the series. “But before Hannah there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

She urged her fans to "follow along on my TikTok page over the next few days" to catch new updates in the series.