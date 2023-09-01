Miley Cyrus Defends Using Ice Cream Cart Pole for 'Stability' in Controversial 2009 TCAs Performance

"Like, what did you want from me?" asked Cyrus while discussing her performance of "Party in the U.S.A." on the 2009 Teen Choice Awards

By
Published on September 1, 2023 05:31PM EDT
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2009 held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 9, 2009 in Universal City, California
Miley Cyrus in 2009. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2009/WireImage

It's may have been a "Party in the U.S.A." for Miley Cyrus in 2009, but not everyone was celebrating at the time.

In a new TikTok, the 30-year-old pop star opened up about her once-controversial Teen Choice Awards performance in 2009 at 17 years old, when she danced on top of an ice cream cart to her then-new patriotic hit song while holding onto a pole.

As she explains now, it was all for "stability" purposes.

"I had cut 'Party in the U.S.A.' and I was doing my first performance for the Teen Choice Awards. My mom was like, 'I think it'd be really cool if she was in the trailer park, that's where we really do come from,'" Cyrus reflected in the clip, released on the social media platform for her “Used to Be Young” video series.

"So, apparently me dancing on an ice cream cart with a stripper pole, but it wasn't a stripper pole, it was actually just for stability. I had a heel on! Like what did you want from me?" Cyrus asked. "Was I really gonna do my performance without dancing on top of an ice cream cart?"

After the performance, the Hannah Montana star received backlash for her set piece, including a magazine article she cited in the TikTok clip. "Is Miley turning into the next Britney [Spears]" Miley asked, reading the story's headline. "Hopefully! If God is good. Which we know she is."

Despite facing criticism for appearing too sexy for her age at the time, Cyrus reflected fondly on her first performance of "Party in the U.S.A." The song itself eventually peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. According to the RIAA, it was certified 12-times platinum back in March.

"That performance was amazing," Cyrus said. "My pitch was honestly a little off, and the hat needed to go — but besides that."

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2009 held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 9, 2009 in Universal City, California
Miley Cyrus performs at the TCAs in 2009.

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2009/WireImage

Cyrus opened up about another controversy during her new TikTok series, as she touched on her 2008 Vanity Fair photoshoot, where she posed topless as a teen.

Cyrus shared in the 40-second video that while most know of the photoshoot, they "don’t really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful."

As she added, her sister Noah was "sitting on Annie [Leibovitz]'s lap and actually pushing the button of the camera, taking the pictures."

“This image of me is a complete opposite of the bubblegum pop star that I had been known for being and that’s what was so upsetting," Cyrus said.

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus.

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

“But — really brilliant choices, looking back now, from those people,” she said of the team behind the photoshoot.

Earlier this week, Cyrus shared with fans that her new video series will see her “looking back" on her life and "sharing untold stories" from her past. The videos, inspired by her single "Used to Be Young," “start at the beginning” of her story and touch on the next 30 years of her life and career.

“Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “But before Hannah there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

Related Articles
Travis Barker Posts Photos from 'Prayer Room' After Postponing Blink-182 Tour amid 'Urgent Family Matter'
Travis Barker Posted Photos from 'Prayer Room' Before Blink-182 Postponed Shows Over 'Urgent Family Matter'
Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood; Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Axl Rose Helped Carrie Underwood Choose Rock Songs to Cover While Opening for Guns N' Roses (Exclusive)
Christina Ricci Plays Horrified Homeowner in Doja Catâs Creepy New âDemonsâ Music Video
Christina Ricci Plays Horrified Homeowner Haunted by Doja Cat in Creepy New ‘Demons’ Music Video
Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film Breaks AMC Theatres Record with $26 Million First-Day Ticket Sales
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Residency with Before and After Selfies
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Jazz & Piano Residency with Before-and-After Selfies
Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus Recalls Leaving 'Hannah Montana' for the Cheesecake Factory with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film: Everything to Know
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Reacts to Being Named Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara: 'Today... I Am the Mayor'
Miley Cyrus Looks Back at Infamous Vanity Fair Topless Pic: âEveryone Knows the Controversyâ
Miley Cyrus Looks Back at Infamous 'Vanity Fair' Topless Pic: 'Everyone Knows the Controversy'
Agnetha Faltskog Abba Voyage 05 26 22
ABBA Legend Agnetha Fältskog Debuts New Song and Instagram Page: 'So ... Where Do We Go from Here?'
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Atlanta 04 28 23
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Headed to Thousands of Movie Theaters in 'Theatrical Concert Experience'
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Vancouver Concert Postponed Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances' with New Video Display
Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and Anitta join vma list of performers
Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini and Anitta Set to Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
One Direction pose for a photocall to promote the X-Factor final held at The Connaught Hotel on December 9, 2010
One Direction Sings Sweet Kelly Clarkson Cover in Unseen 'X-Factor' Footage - Watch!
Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Travis Scott Announces 2023 North American 'Utopia' - Circus Maximus Tour