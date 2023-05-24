Fans of Miley Cyrus won't be seeing her on the road anytime soon — but it's not because she doesn't appreciate them.

After the pop star recently told British Vogue that she doesn't have a "desire" to go on tour due to a lack of "connection" and "safety," Cyrus posted to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify her comments.

"For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win," wrote the 30-year-old "Flowers" singer-songwriter in a statement. "Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."

Cyrus noted that she's "constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience that I love," but urged that she won't be "sacrificing my own essentials."

"Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my live & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades," continued the musician. "This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."

She then wrote about the high-fashion "looks I've been turnin" and how they "don't travel well," adding that "the archival looks don't fold."

Miley Cyrus. Getty

"I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too," Cyrus assured fans, before referencing the title of her latest album. "Love you forever , I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

In her cover story interview with British Vogue earlier this month, Cyrus opened up about how touring hasn't exactly been fulfilling for her.

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety," she told the outlet.

Miley Cyrus. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

"It's also not natural," continued Cyrus. "It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

While she's played concerts and festival dates over the last few years, the "Jaded" performer hasn't done a proper string of headline concerts since 2015's Milky Milky Milk Tour in support of her Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz album. The last time she performed in arenas around the world was 2014's Bangerz Tour.

“It’s been a minute,” Cyrus told British Vogue. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ ... because can’t is your capability, but my desire."

She added, "Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"