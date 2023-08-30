Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Says He'd Be 'More Successful' If He Wasn't Part of His 'Famous Family'

Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus recently made some rare comments about his family.

The musician, 34, reportedly got candid in a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on Monday, where he offered insight on how having a "famous family" impacted his career.

While Trace said he loves his family "so much," he thinks his career may have been more fruitful if he hadn't had his family connections.

"I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family. People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me," he wrote, referencing his former band Metro Station.

From left: Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus in September 2019. Kevin Mazur/Getty

According to Entertainment Tonight, Trace — who previously dated Brenda Song and Demi Lovato — also reflected on the importance of protecting his romantic relationships at this stage in his life.

"After having such public relationships in the past, I've decided any of my current or future relationships will be much more private," the musician explained. "So even if I did have a girlfriend I wouldn't tell you guys. Sorry."

However, that doesn't mean Trace won't speak on his love for his family.

On Monday, he opened up about his mother Tish Cyrus' recent wedding to Dominic Purcell on Aug. 19.

"I feel extremely blessed to be part of such an amazing family 🫶🏻 Congrats to my my mom on a beautiful wedding. Life is unpredictable & always full of changes. I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that’s really all we have. Yesterday is gone & tomorrow is never promised. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my mom so happy & that makes me genuinely happy. I love you @tishcyrus 💍❤️‍🔥🥂," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the singer with his mother and sisters Miley, 30, and Brandi Cyrus.

While Trace, Miley and Brandi, 36, were present for Tish's nuptials, it appeared that his siblings Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus weren't in attendance.

On the day of the wedding, Noah, 23, shared a photo via Instagram Stories of her in a T-shirt featuring her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, while she and Braison, 29, looked at a menu at a cafe.

“My brother flew here to see me !! 🥹🫶,” she captioned the since-deleted image.