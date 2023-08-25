Entertainment Music Miley Cyrus Says She and Dad Billy Ray Have 'Wildly Different' Relationships to 'Fame and Success' "When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star," said Cyrus By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 25, 2023 05:01PM EDT Trending Videos Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus. Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Ever since Miley Cyrus was born, fame has been in her blood — thanks to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. In the pop star's new Hulu special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), she opens up about growing up with a massive country star dad and how their relationships to fame have differed throughout her life. "When I was born, my dad had the No. 1 country song," said Miley, 30, referencing Billy Ray's breakout single "Achy Breaky Heart." Of course, she's had many hits of her own since then. Miley Cyrus Sheds Tears and Reflects on Her Partying Days in Emotional New 'Used to Be Young' Music Video "When I see the numbers, I just see the humans behind it enjoying the music, and I just see people in numbers. A number doesn’t change who I am," added Cyrus. She then explained what it was like being raised by Billy Ray, 62, and his ex-wife Tish after her father first experienced fame — which made for quite a different life than he was used to as a child. "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also," said Miley. "That’s something that my dad didn’t have." Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut at ACM Honors 2023 Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Having witnessed individuals around her going from "having nothing to everything," the Grammy nominee described the experience — which rings true to Billy Ray's life — as a "really dangerous place." "I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different," said Miley in the special. "Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional, so I think that’s the difference." After accompanying him on tour growing up, Miley has duetted with Billy Ray several times throughout her career, on tracks including 2006's "I Learned from You" and "Stand," 2007's "Ready, Set, Don't Go" and 2009's "Butterfly Fly Away." "I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad and learning and watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument," she said of Billy Ray, before vouching for his talent: "I will say that I feel vocally my dad was underappreciated."