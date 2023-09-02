Miles and Keleigh Teller Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'Growing Old and Staying Young Forever'

The couple, who are both actors, married in Hawaii in 2019

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on September 2, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Miles and Keleigh Teller wedding anniversary.
Miles and Keleigh Teller celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in Bora Bora. Photo:

Keleigh Teller/Instagram 

Miles and Keleigh Teller are celebrating a special milestone.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 36, and his actress wife, 30, rang in four years of marriage on Friday and appeared to have jetted off to Bora Bora to celebrate!

“Happy wedding anniversary, growing old and staying young forever,” Keleigh wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a selection of special moments the couple have shared throughout the years.

As well as several snapshots from the romantic Bora Bora getaway, the actress posted an adorable video of her and Miles dancing to Shania Twain's song "You're Still The One" in her carousel, as well as some throwback photos of the pair, including a handful from their 2019 wedding in Hawaii.

Many celebrity friends of the couple, who began dating in 2013, added congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post.

“The greatest,” Anya Taylor-Joy wrote, adding, “Love you family." Octavia Spencer commented, "Happy anniversary!!!!” while Michael B. Jordan added his own heartfelt message: “Love you guys.”

NFL star and longtime friend of the couple Aaron Rodgers simply commented: “❤️❤️.”

Later on Friday, the actress also shared a carousel of photos of the Tellers’ Bora Bora getaway, starting with a snapshot of the couple sharing an embrace — and a kiss! — on a boat in front of a beautiful rock formation.

Also included in Keleigh's carousel was a sweet selfie of the actors on the boat, both clad in sunglasses and flower crowns. The post even went from day to night, with the actress sharing several moonlit shots, including a photo of some palm trees and one of the cloudy, star-filled sky.

Miles and Keleigh Teller wedding anniversary.
Miles and Keleigh Teller on their fourth anniversary trip in Bora Bora.

Keleigh Teller/Instagram 

Keleigh, who donned a one-shoulder top and flowy skirt for the special day, finished the post with two sunset photos — a solo shot of herself on the boat and a photo of a seaside table set for a romantic anniversary dinner.

"Oh Fred, you rememb’ad,” she captioned the anniversary vacation post.

The actress shared even more pictures celebrating the relationship milestone and documenting the special vacation on her Instagram Story, including a video of Miles splashing around in the water.

On her Story, Keleigh also revealed that the couple stayed at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora during the vacation, posting a photo of her and Miles standing on a platform in front of beautiful turquoise waters, with the hotel tagged and the caption "Thank you" written across the image.

Miles and Keleigh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Maui, Hawaii on Sept. 1, 2019, but the Whiplash star first spotted his future wife at a Grammys afterparty a decade ago in 2013.

The actor told PEOPLE in 2017 that he and the actress had an instant connection. They "just clicked,” he said.

"I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time,'” he added.

Miles’ prediction came true, as the couple dated for four years before he popped the question while they were on a safari in South Africa in 2017.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England
Miles and Keleigh Teller in 2022. Jeff Spicer/Getty

The Divergent actor opted for a grand gesture, leading his now-wife to a tree with a rose and a note that read: "May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017."

After getting down on one knee, the actor explained the meaning of the dates, telling her: "This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend."

