Miles Teller and Chace Crawford Dance to Bad Bunny on Golf Course: WATCH

The ‘Whiplash’ actor and the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum danced along to Bad Bunny at the American Century Championship golf tournament

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 19, 2023 08:48AM EDT
Miles Teller Chase Crawford golf
Photo:

Getty Images

Miles Teller and Chace Crawford are showing off their dance moves!

The Whiplash actor, 36, was spotted playfully dancing along to Bad Bunny track "Chambea" alongside Crawford, 38, at the star-studded American Century Championship golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in Nevada on Sunday.

In a fan video posted on TikTok, Teller was captured moving his hips along to the song while leaning on his golf club, before he spotted the filming, gave a cheeky smile and briefly stopped dancing.

After sharing a few words with Crawford, who was standing in front of him at the tournament, a smiling Teller watched as the Gossip Girl alum began to enthusiastically shake his hips to the Bad Bunny tune. Prompted by shouts from the crowd — and Crawford's stylish swaying no doubt! — Teller then joined in with some more moves of his own.

“Don’t think, just do. Team Pretty Boy having fun at the American Century Championship,” the fan captioned the video of the two actors' dancing, which ended with excited laughter and shouts from on-lookers.

The celebrity-packed event also saw the likes of NBA star Stephen Curry, NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers, actors Alfonso Ribeiro and Ray Romano, as well as NBA legend Charles Barkley and dozens more teeing off against one another.

Teller also played against longtime pal Rodgers, 39 at the tournament over the weekend and revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that his golf competition with the NFL star is “all friendly”.

Miles Teller golf

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

"No, we're just buds," Top Gun: Maverick actor said when asked if the pair were putting any wagers on the tournament. "It's good to get out here and get to relax whenever you're not working, it's always nice."

Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, has described his friendship with the two-time NFL MVP as a “bromance”, according to Page Six.

In the past, the two pals have vacationed together in Hawaii, attended the Kentucky Derby together and were recently spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in late May.

