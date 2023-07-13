Miles Teller Says His and Aaron Rodgers’ Golf Competition Is ‘All Friendly’ (Exclusive)

It’s all fun and games when close friends Miles Teller and Aaron Rodgers hit the golf course, the actor tells PEOPLE in a new interview.



“It’s all friendly,” Teller, 36, laughed during the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada taking place this week.

"No, we're just buds," Teller says when asked if he and Rodgers, 39, were putting any wagers on the tournament. "It's good to get out here and get to relax whenever you're not working, it's always nice."



The Whiplash actor and the two-time NFL MVP have enjoyed a long-running friendship that’s been categorized as a “bromance” by his wife Keleigh Sperry, according to Page Six.

In the past, the two pals have vacationed together in Hawaii, went to the Kentucky Derby together and recently were spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in late May.

But this week, the two longtime friends are facing off in a friendly competition on the golf course in Lake Tahoe, where other celebrities like actor Ray Romano, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, NBA legend Charles Barkley and dozens more are teeing off against one another.



Miles Teller. Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty

“It's nice to play golf,” Teller says, adding that he’s “met a lot of friends” on the course.

The Divergent actor was paired up with SNL’s Colin Jost and actor Chance Crawford in the first round of play.

Though competition between Teller and Rodgers is all cordial, it’s the New York Jets quarterback who seems more poised to climb up this week’s leaderboard, according to the tournament’s betting odds ahead of tee time.

Rodgers was near the top with 45-to-1 odds to win the tournament, while Teller was expected to finish low with 2,000-to-1 odds of coming out on top.



From left: Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller. keleighteller/Instagram

But Teller says he’s got vital support from his family at the tournament, explaining his parents and Sperry were there cheering him on this week.

“It's great,” he says. “I'm fortunate my parents are still here and wanting to come, watch me do this stuff. So it's great. My wife and I used to bring the dog out here, but Frenchies don't do too well with flying balls.”



The celebrity tournament runs until Sunday afternoon. And when it's all said and done? Teller says he'll see Rodgers when he makes his debut with the Jets this season.

"I'll be at that game when Philly goes to New York," the Pennsylvania native promises.