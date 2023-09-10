Myles Murphy, Son of Eddie Murphy, Is Married! See Photos from His Wedding to Carly Fink (Exclusive)

Myles and Carly share one daughter, Evie, who is 4

Myles Murphy wedding
Myles Murphy and longtime love Carly Fink tied the knot on Saturday in Beverly Hills. Photo:

Bradford Martens, The Brothers Martens photography

Myles Murphy, whose father is actor Eddie Murphy, and his longtime love Carly Fink are married!

The couple wed in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills on Saturday, a rep for the family tells PEOPLE.

Carly, 32, and Myles, 30, who share a 4-year-old daughter named Evie, tied the knot before close friends and family. The wedding party included Myles' proud parents, the Nutty Professor star and mother Nicole Murphy.

Carly wore a stunning bridal gown designed by Enzoani, and Myles, a writer, wore a tuxedo by Dion Julian Lattimore for Knotstandard.

Myles Murphy wedding
Carly Fink and Myles Murphy pose for a photo after saying "I do" on Saturday.

Bradford Martens, The Brothers Martens photography

In an Instagram birthday tribute to Myles in Nov. 2022, Carly wrote of her "infinite" love for her partner. "I am SO proud of you always," she said. "God will continue to bless you & our whole family with health, happiness, success & blessings. I love you my FIANCÉ & I can’t wait to marry you."

Myles Murphy wedding
Myles Murphy and wife Carly Fink embrace at their wedding.

Bradford Martens, The Brothers Martens photography

Myles proposed in July 2022, which Carly documented on video and shared in a sweet Instagram clip. As their daughter looked on, Myles could be seen getting down on one knee while the three were aboard a boat.

Carly showed off her engagement ring in the clip, revealing the oval-cut diamond.

Myles Murphy wedding
The bride and groom pose with Eddie Murphy (far right) and his fiancée Paige Butcher (far left).

Bradford Martens, The Brothers Martens photography
Myles Murphy wedding
From left: Eddie Murphy, Carly Fink, Myles Murphy and Nicole Murphy celebrate at the wedding.

Bradford Martens, The Brothers Martens photography

Myles is one of five children Eddie shares with his ex-wife Nicole Murphy. In total, Eddie is a father of 10.

Eddie's daughter Shayne Murphy recently appeared on the hit reality competition series Claim to Fame. At the time, Shayne spoke to PEOPLE about her dad and reaffirmed his love for his family: "His favorite thing is to just be around his kids.” 

